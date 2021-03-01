EAU CLAIRE — It’s easy to see why “Seussical the Musical” has become one of the most oft-performed theater productions in the U.S.: It brings to the stage not just one or two of the unforgettable characters created by Theodor Geisel, but seemingly an entire world springing from the imagination of the man better known as Dr. Seuss.
Actors in the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production described, for the uninitiated, the place inhabited by a literal and figurative who’s Who in the production that runs Friday through Sunday at The Lismore Hotel in downtown Eau Claire.
Jeffrey Peterson, portraying Horton the Elephant, listed some of the Seussian touches.
“This show is a very large mash-up of all of his most popular books kind of pushed together,” said Peterson, one of five cast members who spoke by phone before a recent rehearsal. “Much of the dialogue and all of the singing is done in rhyme. A lot of the lines are pulled verbatim from Dr. Seuss’ books. … And kids or any adults that grew up having read the books, a lot of that will come back to them. The set is going to be very colorful, there’s going be a lot of lights, all the costumes are incredibly fun.”
The books that figure prominently in “Seussical” are “Horton Hears a Who!” “Horton Hatches the Egg” and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz.” Other favorite characters, including Cat in the Hat and even the Grinch, show up too in a fast-paced story that visits the Jungle of Nool, Circus McGurkus and the Whos’ invisible world.
“Seussical,” which premiered on Broadway in 2000, was written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, a team that has produced such winning stage shows as “Ragtime” and “Once on This Island” and the animated film “Anastasia.”
While the zany universe is filled with vibrant hues, fanciful wordplay and whimsical storytelling, one of the actors finds it bears similarities to actual existence.
“I feel like they act to each other like we would in the real world,” said Erin Hayes, playing Gertrude McFuzz. “(Characters) do have their rivalries, there are scenes where you see families coming together, birds hanging out with each other. It’s characters that are crazy but yet they still act like you would think they would act in the real world.”
The “Seussical” doings encompass the full spectrum of emotions, explained Eric Vanden Heuvel, who’s donning the hat of the Cat.
“It’s such a silly world,” he said. “Silliness is balanced with the meanness, and that’s balanced as well with these very touching moments. There are probably two or three times in this show where I feel like I’m on the verge of tears even just watching it night after night during rehearsals because there are some really touching moments in this show. Despite it being such a crazy, colorful world pulled out of a storybook, it still hits close to home and still feels very real.”
Mandy Tietz, portraying the vain Mayzie LaBird, also finds depth beyond the gleefulness.
“A lot of story lines will resonate, whether it’s the relationship between a son and his parents or accepting people no matter what,” she said. “There’s just a lot of really great messages throughout if you’re paying attention. They don’t always hit you right in the face, but some of them do.”
Keegan Luedtke, playing JoJo, a smart child with a wild imagination, explained that the Seuss world differs from the real one primarily by degree.
In Seussville, “I just think the way that people talk or their actions would be over-exaggerated and bigger,” he said.
Key roles
To make a world fun, imaginative and engaging, it takes characters created as brilliantly as those in the Dr. Seuss books. The actors explained how their roles figure into the show.
Cat in the Hat serves as narrator but meddles in the action too. As Vanden Heuvel put it, “He gets our main characters in trouble quite a bit. He just likes to have fun. He’s a chaotic neutral.”
JoJo, Luedtke said, is “kind of a mischievous boy who is always thinking because of the Cat, and the Cat always gets me in trouble with my parents.”
Horton, “the lovable elephant” as Peterson sees him, sits on an egg as a stand-in parent “and altogether just gets walked on by everybody because he’s such a great guy. He’s a very lovable guy, he’s very sincere, he wants to do his best to help out anyone and everyone he can, and it gets him in a lot of trouble in the show.”
If there is a villain in the story, Tietz acknowledged, it’s Mayzie LaBird. “I definitely am part of the problem,” she said of her character. “I am the reason Horton has been sitting on an egg. … She just wants to go off and have fun.”
Gertrude McFuzz, another avian character, is focused on two things: “She has a giant crush on Horton the elephant,” Hayes said, “and she would do whatever it takes for him to notice her, but he doesn’t really notice her, and that’s kind of her issue. One of her biggest flaws is she’s very self-conscious that she has one single tail feather. She thinks the bigger the tail feather she has, the more likely Horton will notice her.”
Familiar tales
These cast members brought a great deal of familiarity with the stories to their acting.
“I did read Dr. Seuss books a lot,” Peterson said. “‘Horton Hears a Who’ was a very good one. ‘Horton Hatches the Egg’ was another one I read all the time. That’s why it’s very fun to be able to play Horton. ... A lot of the dialogue and the rhymes and the lyrics are pulled verbatim from his books because he was such a lyrical writer.”
Vanden Heuvel agreed.
“I’m kind of in the same boat as Jeffrey,” he said. “Along with him I always was big into Dr. Seuss when I was a kid. Ironically, the story that stuck out the most to me was ‘Cat in the Hat.’ This is actually my third time playing Cat in the Hat but the first time in ‘Seussical.’ Cat in the Hat has been a big part of my life forever. So it’s really cool to experience this role in kind of a different setting than I have before.”
Hayes shares a holiday tradition with many families. “I think a lot of us have grown up reading or watching Dr. Seuss films,” Hayes said. “I know my favorite thing to watch at Christmas is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’ It’s just a tradition in my family. My mom has passed down her Dr. Seuss books to me. And I’m expecting to pass them down to my future generations as well. It’s one of those stories that’s just ageless for a lot of people.”
The musical itself is becoming a tradition for Tietz.
“I’ve actually done the show twice now, and I know I enjoy doing it as much as I hope (audience members) enjoy seeing it,” she said. “I think that the pace is really good, it moves along really quick, which is great for younger audiences. The music is really fun, its easy to tap your feet to or hum along to. There’s a lot of reprises so people can get to a point where they’re going to be able hum along if they want. It’s just a really nice audience friendly show. And it can connect with ages small kids through adults. It really has a way to captivate everyone.”
The in-crowd
With so many different characters — who are different in different ways — a strong “Seussical” message could be one of inclusivity.
“That comes up a lot,” Peterson said. “It’s a big theme I think in Seuss’ books originally and this show in particular. One of the lines my character says many, many times throughout the show is ‘a person’s a person no matter how small.’”
Specific to the show, the line refers to the tiny Whos. “But in a larger view,” Peterson continued, “a person’s a person no matter what, and I think that’s a big message in the show is treating people fairly, have fun, and don’t discriminate against people for any reason.”
Peterson listed the varied characters to point out the diversity. “I mean, we’ve got elephants, we’ve got birds, we’ve got kangaroos, we’ve got monkeys, we’ve got Whos, we’ve got the Grinch. At times throughout the show some of them are in conflict with each other, but by the end they all find a way to come together and appreciate what it is about them that makes them special and unique, which I think is a big thing that Seuss touches on in his books a lot.”
In light of the travails in the real world, not the least of which is the coronavirus pandemic and its toll, visiting an imaginary one could be just what audiences are looking for, Peterson suggested.
“I encourage a lot of people to come out and see it with the hardness of the past year — theaters in particular and the arts community have taken a hit,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that we are safe and responsible while still producing theater in the area.”
His comment points to another draw for the world of “Seussical the Musical”: It’s a place where everyone is welcome — the characters and audience.