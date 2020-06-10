CHIPPEWA FALLS — A storied local art showcase has honored its latest batch of standout submissions.
Here are the award winners in the 56th Annual Chippewa Herald Spring Art Show at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.:
• Jean Arneson’s “A Step Back in Time,” Hugh Mandelert Award.
• Kristi Schumacher’s “Red Barn,” Hugh Mandelert Award Honorable Mention.
• Kristin Brown’s “Shin-rin-Yoku,” Holly Meier Award.
• Wendy Kopp’s “Stella Isabella,” Holly Meier Award Honorable Mention.
• Don Garber’s “Toucan V,” Beryl Ouimette Award.
• Nancy Erickson Dutmer’s “Arden’s Steam Fascination,” Beryl Ouimette Award Honorable Mention.
The Chippewa Herald Spring Art Show is a nonjuried community exhibition including original paintings, sculptures, photos, stained glass, mosaics, ceramics and other creative forms from artists in the Chippewa Valley and beyond.
The art show is a tremendous opportunity for artists to get their work in front of the public’s eyes regardless of their level of experience, said Debra Johnson, executive director of Heyde Center for the Arts.
“This is an opportunity for people who are more accomplished than they think they are and have never shown their work in a public way before,” Johnson said. “This is the first time many people are able to be part of a show that is accessible to a lot more people than just their family and friends. They get to learn what it is like to be a part of show and what they need to do to be successful.”
The 2020 edition of the Chippewa Herald Spring Art Show was moved to an all online event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a change that was difficult to adapt to for many. The show usually expects around 80 artists to submit their work for the show, but only 28 transitioned to the online show this year. Photos of the artwork were shown online for consideration instead of a traditional in-person viewing experience.
Johnson said video vignettes of artists talking about their work was a solid supplementary aspect of the 2020 show, but ultimately a photo of artwork can’t hold a candle to the captivating nature of a piece when viewed in-person.
“It was completely different for us,” Johnson said. “There were definitely positives and negatives to it. The artists who did try it were wonderful and adventurous. We learned a lot.”
The judges and staff for the Chippewa Herald Spring Art Show expect the event to return to its traditional format in 2021.