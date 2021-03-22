EAU CLAIRE — The fifth annual MidWest WeirdFest gave out awards after wrapping up earlier this month at Micon Downtown Cinema in downtown Eau Claire.
The film festival delivered works that could be described as fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird.
Here are the honored films, according to a news release from the festival:
• Best Film: “Externo,” a socio-political allegory from brothers Jonathon and Leandro Taub.
• Best Documentary: “The Explorer,” by Alexandre Brecher, about a hunt for Africa’s legendary relict dinosaur, the Mokele-Mbembe.
• Best Horror Film: “Lady Usher,” an Edgar Allan Poe adaptation directed by George Adams.
• Best Sci-Fi Film: “I Can’t Sleep,” a low-fi, sci-fi/drama from writer-director Gina Rose.
• Best Foreign Language Film: “Marlene,” a thriller that was the feature directorial debut from Germany’s Andreas Resch.
• Best Experimental Film: “He Who Lives in Hidden Lakes,” a surrealist mockumentary that was the feature debut from fest alum Zach Lona.
• Independent Spirit Award: “Alien Abduction,” a trippy and often confrontational documentary by director Jared Sagal and producers AV Super Sunshine and Philomena Victor.
• Best Web Series: “The Grandpa Diaries,” by director Michael Afendakis and writer/star Jonathan Leveck.
• Best TV Series: “The Space Between,” an Australian paranormal-themed documentary, co-directed and hosted by Bianca Biasi.
• Best Documentary Web Series: “We Want to Believe,” a Canadian paranormal investigation show from director Jason Hewlett and featuring veteran paranormal investigator Peter Renn.
• Best Music Video: “The Haunted Lake,” directed by Australia’s Peter Miller.
• Best Director: Ryan Harrison for his action comedy feature “Ninja Badass.”
• Feature screenplay: “The Importance of Proper Lawn Maintenance,” written by Scott Huebscher, winner; “Too Many Wades,” Stirling J. McLaughlin and Wilder Konschak, first runner-up; “Pleasant Grove,” Zack R. Smith and Andrew Miller,” second runner-up.
• Short screenplay: Ashley Fell for “Daphne and the Fever,” winner; first runner-up, “The Plague” by Randy Zuniga; second runner-up, “She Comes in Color,” Stuart Creque.
Two of the festival offerings, “The Revenant” and “The Blare Rabbit Project,” were not screened in competition.
The festival was presented by CharlesFort.org, Planet Weird, Spooky Boo Cinema, Tsurumi Records, and Wrong Reel Podcast.
The sixth annual MidWest WeirdFest is scheduled for March 4-6, 2022, at Micon Downtown Cinema. To enter a film or screenplay, go to filmfreeway.com/MidWestWeirdFest.