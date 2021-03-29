EAU CLAIRE -- The Wisconsin ArtsWest 42 prize winners were announced at the exhibit’s virtual award announcement on Thursday.
Wisconsin ArtsWest is a major juried exhibit for regional artists held each year at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
In spite of the exhibit moving virtual for the second year in a row, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 122 artists from communities across the state submitted 213 works to be judged for entry into the show.
The juror for ArtsWest 42 was Eóin Breadon, department chair of art and assistant professor of glass at the UW−River Falls.
Breadon selected 32 pieces for the exhibit, representing 12 communities. The winners are the following:
• Best of show: Dennis Robert, Milwaukee, "Echinate."
• First prize: Heidi Schreiner, Eau Claire, "Gone Girl."
• Second prize: Timothy Young, Eau Claire, "Flow."
• Third prize: Christina Ossers, Milwaukee, "Regroup."
Honorable mentions:
• Denise Presnell, Sheboygan, "Indoor Voice."
• Kay Geraghty, Mondovi, "Tears of 2020."
• Susan Carey, Eau Claire, "Places."
The exhibit, along with a video of juror commentary, may be viewed online at ecpubliclibrary.info/art through May 25.
For other library information, contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-5004, emailing librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us, or chatting with staff via the library’s website at ecpubliclibrary.info.