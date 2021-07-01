The Wisconsin Writers Association board of directors has started a traditional, royalty-paying book publishing program called Wisconsin Writers Association Press.
For the first year of operation, only manuscripts submitted by member authors of WWA will be considered for publication. There is no geographical requirement for WWA membership. Electronic submission is open through Dec. 1.
The initial publications will be one full-length novel and one full-length nonfiction book. Debut as well as seasoned authors who are association members in good standing are encouraged to submit a cover letter and the first 50 pages of a completed manuscript according to the guidelines found on the organization website: wiwrite.org/WWA-Press.
The Press is looking for manuscripts that prominently feature Wisconsin in setting, culture, theme, history, contemporary, or future.
WWA was founded in 1948 by Robert Gard, and supported by JL Kraft, who spent summers in Wisconsin, according to WWA Press managing director Lisa Lickel.
“Being part of this group is joining a long heritage of amazing authors, both historical and contemporary," Lickel says in a news release. "Wisconsin is home to a very long list of internationally renowned as well as independent authors in every genre, every walk of life, and every medium. We want to honor that heritage and give Wisconsin authors telling Wisconsin stories their own voice.”
Submission guidelines, contact information, and pertinent FAQs can be found at wiwrite.org/WWA-Press.