EAU CLAIRE -- L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is presenting the virtual art exhibit "A Life of Curiosity & Expression: An Artist Remembered," featuring the works of William Benson, through March 8.
The exhibit can be seen at the library's website: ecpubliclibrary.info/art.
Benson, who passed away in 2018, was an art professor for 30 years at UW-Eau Claire. He had a passion for landscapes and nature as subject matter, but he explored a variety of subjects. His media specialty was printmaking, with emphasis on the technique of intaglio. He also explored aquatint, monoprint, lithography, serigraphy and relief print. He worked with painting techniques and media such as watercolor, gouache, oil and acrylic.
Later in life, Benson participated in University of Iowa "Foil Imaging" workshops over numerous summers.
Benson's artwork has been displayed at university galleries and museums around the U.S. and in many private homes.
For more information call the library at 715-839-5004.