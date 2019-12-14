The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire invites area artists to enter Wisconsin ArtsWest, the library’s annual juried art show, to be held March 29 through May 22.
The exhibit is open to all working artists and students, ages 18 and older, living in Wisconsin. Work must have been completed since January 1, 2018. All media are acceptable.
As part of the submission process, artists will create a Submittable.com account. One large or two small pieces may be submitted per artist. For further details, request an entry information brochure at the library, or consult the online entry form at ecpubliclibrary.info/art. The deadline for entries is January 28. No entry fees are required.
Artists’ prizes will be awarded for best of show, $300; first prize, $200; second prize, $150; and third prize, $100. Funding for artists’ prizes has been provided by the Friends of the L. E. Phillips Memorial Public Library.
All artwork will be subject to juror review and selection. Notification of acceptance or non-acceptance to Wisconsin ArtsWest 41 will be emailed to artists February 20 to 28 via the Submittable software. Accepted artwork must be delivered to the library during regular library hours, March 18 through 22, 2020.
The juror for ArtsWest 41 is Leah Kolb, curator of exhibitions at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA). At MMoCA, she has organized over 25 exhibitions, largely focusing on contemporary artists who address complex sociopolitical concerns and offer alternative perspectives to dominant narratives. She has authored or contributed to nearly ten accompanying publications.
The first ArtsWest show opened Sept. 12, 1979. With ArtsWest Two in April 1981, it became a spring show and has been held annually since then. Since its inception, ArtsWest has provided a venue for thousands of artists to exhibit their talent and creativity, as well as the opportunity for everyone in the community to experience and support the arts.
For information visit Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004, or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us. To learn more about library programs, check the library website ecpubliclibrary.info.