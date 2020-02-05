The free program “Imagination Workshop” will be presented from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Eau Claire Room on the lower level of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
Eau Claire’s writer in residence Karen Loeb will lead participants in verbal and written exercises to help free their imaginations and further their creative efforts. While this workshop will focus on bringing imagination to writing, people engaged in any artistic pursuit will benefit, and leave with several starts to their project. Space is limited, and registration is required. Visit ecpubliclibrary.info/imagination to register.
Loeb’s stories and poems have appeared in Thema, Gyroscope Review, Hanging Loose and other magazines. She has won both fiction and poetry contests in Wisconsin People & Ideas magazine. She is a retired creative writing professor from UW–Eau Claire.
For information, stop at Information & Reference at the library, call 715-839-5004 or email the library at librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.