Rob Ferrett, host of “Central Time,” and Al Ross, host of “Spectrum West,” will be among the Wisconsin Public Radio staffers who will meet listeners at a free event to say thank you to WPR’s audience between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday at the River Prairie Center in Altoona.
Ferrett is heard on The Ideas Network, including 88.3 WHWC/ Menomonie-Eau Claire and 88.7 WRFW/ River Falls, between 3 and 7 p.m. weekdays. “Central Time” includes interviews with newsmakers and interesting people from Wisconsin and beyond.
The WPR listener appreciation event will include a commemoration of the 25th anniversary of “Spectrum West,” an Eau Claire produced show about the arts, culture and humanities of western Wisconsin. “Spectrum West” airs at 10 a.m. Thursdays on The Ideas Network, and repeats at 7 p.m. Fridays on 89.7 WUEC/ Eau Claire and 90.7 WVSS/ Menomonie, stations that are part of the NPR News and Classical Music Network of Wisconsin Public Radio.
Among other WPR personalities who will be present will be Dean Kallenbach, host of “The West Side,” the issues-based call-in program with a western Wisconsin focus that is heard on The Ideas Network at 10 a.m. Mondays; WPR reporters Rich Kremer, Liz Dohms and Clara Neupert; as well as the staff of WPR’s local Eau Claire office.
The open-house style event will be free of charge with refreshments and a cash bar available. There will be yard games, giveaways and some surprises. Due to limited space, registration is encouraged. Visit wpr.org/presents for more information and to R.S.V.P.