CHIPPEWA FALLS -- "Romancing in the Chippewa Valley," a Zoom program by author Katie Mettner, will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library is sponsoring the program.
Mettner will discuss using the Chippewa Valley as source material for her romance novels.
Mettner writes small-town romantic tales, filled with epic love stories and happily-ever-afters. She proudly wears the title of "the only person to lose her leg after falling down the bunny hill" and loves decorating her prosthetic with the latest fashion trends.
She lives in northern Wisconsin with her own happily-ever-after and three mini-mes.
For more information about her, go to katiemettner.com.
To register for the program go to chippewafallslibrary.org. For more information call 715-723-1146.