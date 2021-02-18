EAU CLAIRE -- Pablo Streams will present "All Creatures Great and Small," with the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild and musicians Humbird and The Nunnery, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4.
Presented by Pablo Center at the Confluence, the performance will be free to watch.
The event will feature stories from award-winning nonfiction writer John Hildebrand, animal welfare expert Bekah Weitz, environmentalist and ornithologist Steve Betchkal, and author Katherine Schneider, all accompanied and with original music from Humbird and The Nunnery.
The event will be hosted by Writers Guild director B.J. Hollars.
This performance will include American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and subtitling services.
To register go to tinyurl.com/1tgwe7wl. For more information call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to pablocenter.org.