MENOMONIE — Original writing by seven current and former UW-Stout faculty and staff will be read Thursday at a free virtual event.
The third annual Faculty and Staff Creative Writing Reading will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event will be virtual for the first time, using Microsoft Teams. Go to tinyurl.com/UWStoutFacultyStaffReading3.
Faculty and staff scheduled to read are:
• Lopa Basu, professor, English and philosophy.
• Justin Nicholes, assistant professor, English and philosophy.
• Daniel Ruefman, associate professor, English and philosophy.
• Sarah Wynn, director, McNair Scholars Program.
• Lystra Yates, records manager, Registration and Records.
The writers also will include retired faculty and staff members Sandra Lindow and Warren Lang.
The genres of writing at the event will include poetry, essay, nonfiction and fiction.
Kevin Drzakowski, professor of English and philosophy, will be the host and moderator.
The event is sponsored by the university’s Literature Committee, along with the English and philosophy department and the College of Arts, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences. The committee is open to members from across the campus community.