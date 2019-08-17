Moscow Ballet’s "Great Russian Nutcracker" is coming to Eau Claire, and the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles.
Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement Dance-with-Us program. Auditions are led by a Moscow Ballet company member/pedagogue in each performance city this fall. The Dance-with-Us program has brought over 100,000 aspiring ballerinas and ballerinos on stage with the professionals over the past 27 years.
Auditions are at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Infinity Dance Center, 2801 E. Hamilton Ave., and are led by Moscow Ballet ballerina Mariia Yevdokymova. Auditions are free (although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee), hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance. Sign up today at nutcracker.com/dance.
See Moscow Ballet’s "Great Russian Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Pablo Center at the Confluence's RCU Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
For tickets call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to pablocenter.org.