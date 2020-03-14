Musicians in seventh through 12th grade can enter 2020 Rockonsin, the annual state youth garage-band competition.
The program, which showcases all musical genres, invites 12 statewide Wisconsin high school/middle school garage bands to perform and compete at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
The band application period closes on April 30; bands can sign up at rockonsin.org and can run off a free poster.
Here are some of the key 2020 Rockonsin features:
• There is no registration fee or any other associated costs to participate.
• A band can be a combination of any Wisconsin students in seventh through 12th grade. The band must be formed outside the school music program. All band members must be enrolled in a Wisconsin public, private, virtual, charter or home school during the 2019-20 school year.
• Musicians applying do not have to be enrolled in a traditional school music program, and the band must consist of two or more musicians; one member of the band must be a vocalist.
• Each band will be asked to submit one video of the band performing one cover or original song and submitting a link to that video.
• Bands should not incur the expense of professionally videotaping their song — using a smartphone or a hand-held video camera will be accepted.
• Bands should video close enough so that one can see the band members actually playing or singing; songwriting credit and lyrics must be included.
The one-song video application will be reviewed by a panel of music industry professionals, and bands will be notified by May 15 if they have been selected to perform at Summerfest.
• The State Finals showcase set times are 15 minutes for each band — dates and times to be announced.
• The winning band and the runner-up will each receive a 45-minute showcase gig at Summerfest, and each band will also receive a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (12 hours for the winner and eight hours for the runner-up).
• Each of the 12 bands selected to perform at Summerfest will receive two Shure microphones (one vocal and one instrument mic each with cords) per band. The winning band will also receive from Shure the prize of a wireless vocal microphone.
The program is the only one of its kind in the nation and is presented by Dennis Graham Associates in association with the nonprofit Madison Area Music Association.
For more information, including band application information, go to rockonsin.org.