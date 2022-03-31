MENOMONIE — Local saxophonist Sue Orfield played in her high school jazz ensemble in the '80s. Since then, she has forged a reputation for herself, playing shows all around the Chippewa Valley, recording albums and collaborating with other local artists.
Orfield will return to her roots and play alongside the Menomonie High School Jazz Ensemble once again at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East.
The MHS Jazz Ensemble returns to the Mabel stage for its annual concert after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guest artists have performed alongside MHS students during this annual concert since 2008.
Jake Karkula, director of the 23-member MHS Jazz Ensemble, said in a press release that Monday’s concert will open with two or three songs without Orfield.
“Then we’ll bring Sue out and perform together,” the press release said. First up is “Mambo Hot,” by Victor Lopez, followed by “Celtic Aire,” by Fred Sturm. “He was Sue’s college jazz ensemble director,” Karkula said. “It’s a non-traditional jazz ensemble tune with Celtic themes.”
Orfield, who has performed as a guest artist alongside the ensemble a few times before, said she enjoys coming back to work with and teach the young musicians.
“It’s a blast. It’s totally a blast. They are enthusiastic and many times are great, budding musicians,” Orfield said in a phone interview. “Teaching of all kinds is inspiring and does all kinds of good things for my soul.”
Pulling up to MHS for rehearsals, Orfield said she parked in the same spot she used during her senior year. The moment brought on a series of flashbacks. Orfield said there’s “a nice symmetry” about playing with her alma mater band as a professional musician.
Orfield’s self-named band recently took top honors in the “Best Blues Band” and “Best Jazz Band” categories of VolumeOne’s “Best of the Chippewa Valley” reader poll.
Orfield said she wants to encourage the students to enjoy the experience of performing at the Mabel — to take in the feeling.
“Musically it’s going to be really, really great,” Orfield said. “But, also, I think it’s really fun to watch young kids play.”
Karkula said it is always “a great experience” for his students to perform with someone like Orfield.
“She’s very well-known in the community as an established musician, educator and a very positive person,” the press release read. “The experience provides students with an outlook of what it’s like to pursue a career in music performance.”
The concert will be sponsored by the Menomonie Band Boosters, the Madison Jazz Society and Schmitt Music.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. Tickets can be purchased at mabeltainter.org or by calling 715-235-0001.