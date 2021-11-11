After a year-and-a-half of quarantine and social isolation, Music Theatre International — a theatrical licensing agency — is celebrating the return of community theatre with a weekend of music and international cooperation.
MTI’s “All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Theatre” is an exclusive musical revue designated for international use this weekend — and this weekend only. Over 2,500 theatres in all 50 states and over 40 countries around the world are slated to perform select songs from this 35-piece revue of Broadway classics from today through Monday. MTI predicts that there will be over 5,500 individual performances to be seen by over one million audience members across the globe.
“This is truly a collaborative effort, and we are all extremely excited that any and every type of theatre from schools to the pros has the opportunity to produce MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ in their communities,” said Drew Cohen, president and CEO of MTI Worldwide.
Songs from Broadway classics such as “Rent,” “Annie,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Newsies” and more were donated by their respective rights holders for licensing fee-free use this weekend by all participating theatres.
“We’ve streamlined our licensing process for this special event and there are no restrictions or limits on how many theatres in a particular geographical area can license the revue,” said John Prignano, MTI’s chief operating officer and director of education and development. “Instead, we hope that as many theatres as possible produce the revue on their own, or come together with other organizations in their communities to mount a joint production. We also wanted to give theatres as much creative input as possible.”
The overall purpose of “All Together Now!” is simple: to help community theatres that were hit hard by the pandemic and to celebrate the return of community theatre. The Menomonie Theater Guild and the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will take advantage of this fundraising opportunity on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Menomonie Theater Guild
Katie Shay, president of the Menomonie Theatre Guild, said “All Together Now!” will mark the MTG’s return to the stage after almost two years.
“Over 95% of our income comes from ticket sales,” Shay explained in a phone interview, “so, with not doing any shows for almost two years now, we are definitely in the category of ‘hit hard by the pandemic.’ We felt like we had to take the opportunity to put on this amazing show.”
Shay said the MTG’s production of “All Together Now!,” in partnership with the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, will feature 15 veteran performers. Though Shay said the guild hasn’t been preparing long for the production, she knows the show will be “beautiful.” She said the performers have all “stepped up to the plate and brought their A-game.”
Shay encourages people to attend and “enjoy an evening of amazingly talented performers, sing some well-known songs and sing some songs that you might not be familiar with.”
Shay said she is especially excited to see 14-year-old Lily Fraher’s solo rendition of “The Human Heart,” from the Broadway musical “Once On This Island.”
The Menomonie Theater Guild’s production of “All Together Now!” kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Mabel, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. Tickets are $15, and can be purchased at mabeltainter.org
“We’re just really excited to be back on the stage,” Shay said. “This is the first time that the theater guild will really be back on the Mabel Tainter stage, so we’re — both the Mabel and MTG — we are just absolutely thrilled.”
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
Wayne Marek, executive director of the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre, said the ECCT’s production of “All Together Now!” will feature around 40 veteran performers. Because the ECCT has put on some of the MTI’s shows before, many of the performers will reprise the roles they’ve played in the past.
“There’s also people coming back that haven’t been in a show for awhile, so it’s fun to see some familiar faces that maybe haven’t had time to be on stage lately,” Marek said.
Marek explained that every theatre partaking in the “All Together Now!” event was given some leeway when it came to selecting the numbers they’d like to perform. Attendees of the ECCT’s production can look forward to a rendition of “Seasons of Love” from “Rent,” as well as numbers from “High School Musical,” “Newsies” and “Mary Poppins.”
“There’s just a lot of really good, meaningful numbers in the show,” Marek added.
Marek said guests should attend the ECCT’s production of “All Together Now!” to be “a part of something bigger.”
“Over that weekend,” Marek said, “thousands of groups of people are coming together to celebrate local theatre and hopefully realize or know that live theatre is back, and more shows are taking place and more events are happening.”
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre production of “All Together Now!” kicks off at 2 p.m. on Sunday at The Oxford, 1814 N. Oxford Ave, Eau Claire. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at ecct.org or at the door the day of the show.