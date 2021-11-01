MENOMONIE — Jimmy Carter, the last original member and current leader of the Blind Boys of Alabama, has done what he loves for over seven decades. Performing gospel with the other Blind Boys is God’s work, he said, and he’ll do it wherever and whenever he can.
“We have a message that we bring to the people,” Carter said over the phone. “We try to give people encouragement; we try to give them hope. It doesn’t matter where we are or where we go — it doesn’t matter. As long as we can go and be a help to somebody, we don’t care where we go.”
And it just so happens that the next stop for the Blind Boys of Alabama is the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie. The Blind Boys take the historic Mabel stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14.
The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. Since the original members first performed together as kids at the Alabama Institute for the Negro Deaf and Blind in 1930s Talladega, the group has gone on to reshape and redefine gospel music over the next 70 years.
The blind, African-American singers toured throughout the South during the Jim Crow era and the civil rights movement when bathrooms were still segregated. They performed at benefits for Martin Luther King, Jr. In the 1980s, the Blind Boys had a starring role in the Obie Award-winning musical “The Gospel at Colonus.” They went on to win five Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Grammy, were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and performed at the White House for Bill Clinton, George W. Busch and Barack Obama.
Carter, born in 1932, said the Blind Boys only had a hollow-box guitar to perform with when they first started out. Today, they take to the stage with an entire band. He said the industry has changed in many ways since the group’s conception, but his love for the work hasn’t gone away.
“I love what I do.” Carter said. “When you love what you do, it keeps you motivated. What we do is not easy. It’s not easy by a long shot. But we love what we do. We love to see all the people. We can give people something from us, and that’s just what we do.”
The Blind Boys of Alabama have recorded, performed or collaborated with iconic musical legends like Willie Nelson, Prince, Peter Gabriel, Stevie Wonder, Ben Harper, Mavis Staples and many more. In 2013, the Blind Boys worked with Eau Claire’s own Justin Vernon, front man of Bon Iver, to produce their album “I’ll Find a Way.”
Carter recalled coming to the Chippewa Valley to record with Vernon during a trademark Wisconsin December.
“It was cold,” remarked the Alabama native in his classic Southern drawl, “but (Vernon) had a warm heart and he had a warm house. It went well ... I hope I get to see him when I’m there.”
The Blind Boys of Alabama released their latest album, “Almost Home,” in 2017 — 69 years after the release of their debut single in 1948. Rolling Stone magazine has deemed the Blind Boys “gospel titans.” The New Yorker simply called them “legendary.”
“If you come to the Blind Boys show, you will leave the Blind Boys show in a different way,” Carter said. “In other words, if you come to a Blind Boys show and you leave not feeling any different, then we have failed you. We haven’t done anything for you.
“We don’t like to see people come to the program and go away just like they came,” Carter continued. “We want to make them feel what we feel. When we’re on that stage, we are happy, we’re excited, we feel we’re doing the work of God. We want the audience to feel the same way.”
Tickets for the Blind Boys of Alabama concert are available on the Mabel Tainter website, mabeltainter.org. Prices start at $50.
“The Blind Boys are on their way,” Carter said, “and whenever the Blind Boys come into a town, when they leave, the town will never be the same.”