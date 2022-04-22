ECCT presents “Aristocats Dinner Theater”
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theater is presenting a dinner theatre based on a classic Disney cartoon this weekend.
“Disney’s The Aristocats Family Dinner Theatre” is a delightful musical for the whole family.
In the heart of Paris, an eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high society cat, and her three kittens. When her greedy butler plots a catnap caper, it’s up to the rough and tumble Thomas O’Malley and his swingin’ band of jazz cats to save the day.
Tickets are $15 and include dinner and a show.
The show will be running for two weekends. Showtimes include: Friday, April 22 at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 23 at 12:30 p.m.; Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 30 at 12:30 p.m.
All shows are taking place at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave, in Eau Claire.
For tickets and information visit ecct.org, call (715) 839-8877 or email info@ecct.org.
Play at Chippewa Falls High School
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chi-Hi Thespians are thrilled to produce “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” this spring at Chippewa Falls High School, 735 Terrill Street.
In this play, the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm are reinvented in a fast-paced, rollicking ride.
Two narrators and many actors attempt to combine all 209 stories ranging from classics like “Snow White”, “Cinderella” and “Hansel and Gretel;’’ to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil’s Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.”
It’s a wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and ridiculous fun.
The play will be performed three times this weekend. At 7 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.
The Chi-Hi Thespian Drama Club is a chapter member of International Thespians, a worldwide organization of high school students interested in, and involved with theatre. It is made up of students who want to get involved in the production of plays and who want to take part in theatrical experiences.
Each year, the club puts on two productions; a three-act play in the fall, and a spring Children’s Show, this year’s being “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”
Email nuttelml@chipfalls.org for more information.
5K in Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE — The Jeanne Richie Memorial Puddle Jump is an annual 5K fun run or walk put on by Longfellow School. Proceeds from the race benefit Longfellow’s after-school program, the Jeanne Richie Learning Center, as well as student scholarships for community programs.
The Puddle Jump was started in 2007 by Longfellow’s staff wellness team to support our after-school program called the Jeanne Richie Learning Center, previously called CLC, and to provide wellness scholarships for students.
In 2011, the race was updated with a new name to honor Jeanne Richie, a beloved teacher at Longfellow who passed away and was instrumental in starting the event.
The Puddle Jump operates on a minimal budget. Expenses are limited to supplies for the race in order to maximize the funding that goes to Longfellow students.
Over the years, the race numbers have grown from 100 runners and walkers to a height of over 1,600. Organizers are thrilled and very thankful for the support the community gives to Longfellow and to the “not-for-profit” event.
With the help of Eau Claire and surrounding communities, the event has been able to provide student scholarships for community programs to many Longfellow students in addition to helping support the after-school JRLC program.
There are two options for participating in this year’s race. The in-person race is at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23 in Phoenix Park.
There is also a virtual option where people can run or walk a 5K on their own or with a small group of friends and family in a location of their choosing. The cost of participating is $25 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under.
For race information visit ecasd.us, call (715) 852-3841 or email jstevens@ecasd.us.
Area Earth Day cleanups
EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS — Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls are hosting county and city cleanups in celebration of Earth Day, Friday, April 22.
“The Amazing Eau Claire Clean-up” will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23 throughout the City of Eau Claire and the rest of Eau Claire County. Volunteers will be working on picking up trash and preparing flower beds.
Volunteers can also help clean up downtown Chippewa Falls from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 23 at Harmony Courtyard, 219 N. Bridge St. All supplies will be provided.
CultureFest 2022 at UW-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — CultureFest brings together people with diverse cultural backgrounds from around the world.
During the event, student organizations and community groups in Eau Claire will demonstrate their local culture, customs and cuisine during a day full of fun and excitement.
CultureFest is free to attend and will take place from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 in UW-Eau Claire’s Davies Center.