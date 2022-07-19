Ice Cream Fest
EAU CLAIRE — Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, is hosting its 2nd annual Ice Cream Fest on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and ice cream involved.
Ice Cream Fest
EAU CLAIRE — Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor, is hosting its 2nd annual Ice Cream Fest on Saturday from 12-4 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and ice cream involved.
The festivities will be held in the Oxbow and Chamber parking lots. There will be food, games, prizes, music, giveaways and more in addition to ice cream for guests to enjoy. The event will be a “colossal carnival.”
Come join in on the fun and sweet surprises at this celebration of the parlor’s 5th anniversary
Bye Bye Birdie
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Bye Bye Birdie is being performed at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High Street. Shows will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The year is 1958, and the much-adored rock-and-roll idol — Conrad Birdie — has been drafted into the US Army. His songwriter and agent, Albert, and Albert’s secretary and sometimes girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song “One Last Kiss,” and ultimately save Almaelou records from going under.
To cap off the performance, Birdie will give ‘one last kiss’ to Kim MacAfee, an avid member of the Conrad Birdie fan club from Sweet Apple, Ohio. However, things start to go awry when Albert and Rosie head to Sweet Apple to prepare for Birdie’s arrival.
Kim’s father is star-struck at the thought of being on “The Ed Sullivan Show” with his daughter, and Kim’s new steady, Hugo gets jealous at the thought of Kim kissing Conrad on national television.
A loving look at the 1950s, small-town America, teenagers, and rock & roll. Directed by Nancy Scobie with musical direction by Jerry Way.
Tickets for all performances are available at a cost of $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth. Tickets are available at cvca.net.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE —Eau Claire Children’s Theatre is presenting a new production on Thursday and Friday this week at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
ECCT presents “Law & Order: Fairy Tale Unit.” In the fairy tale criminal justice system, the characters are represented by two equally ridiculous groups. These are their stories.
Dun dun.
This production is a unique and mystical take on the popular NBC crime drama TV show.
Shows will be performed for two days only at a variety of times. All tickets are $5 and are available at ecct.org.
From staff reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.