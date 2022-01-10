CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., will present several productions of “Guys on Ice” from Tuesday through Sunday.
“Guys on Ice,” written by Fred Alley and James Kaplan, is a musical with a humorous take on the secret world of ice fishermen through a day in the life of Marvin and Lloyd, fishing buddies and homegrown philosophers.
The pair will share their hopes, dreams and a few Leinie’s over a hole in the ice. On a cold winter morning they’ll swap jokes, talk about their lives and the Green Bay Packers while waiting for the host of a local TV fishing show to show up.
“Guys on Ice” will expose audience members to the joys and trials of ice fishing without exposing them to the frigid temperatures of a Wisconsin winter.
“Guys on Ice” stars brothers Tim, Paul, Peter, Steve and Phil Danielson from Cadott. Fat Boys Catering will offer a meal of baked fish on Friday and baked chicken on Saturday, along with creamy mashed potatoes, salad and a small dessert.
Show times:
1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m.)
1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m.)
7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 (cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.)
7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 (cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.)
2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 (show only)
Dinner and show tickets are $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $28 for youth. Show-only tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.
All guests of the Heyde Center over the age of 3 are required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status, except briefly when eating or drinking.
Comedian to perform at Brickhouse
EAU CLAIRE — Sponsored by Clear Water Comedy, comedian Mike Recine will perform at Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St., at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Recine has performed standup on Conan, written for the MTV Video Music Awards, performed as a New Face in the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and has been nominated for Time Out New York’s Joke of the Year.
Since his first open mic as a teenager in Jersey, Recine has performed at nearly every comedy venue in New York City, blending observation and personal storytelling with a pitch-perfect dark wit.
Admission starts at a $10 early special, $12.20 for advance ticket purchases and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.org.