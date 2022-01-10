Guys-on-Ice-2.jpg

The Heyde Center for the Arts will feature five separate showings of “Guys on Ice” Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.

 Courtesy of the Heyde Center

‘Guys on Ice’ coming to Heyde

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., will present several productions of “Guys on Ice” from Tuesday through Sunday.

“Guys on Ice,” written by Fred Alley and James Kaplan, is a musical with a humorous take on the secret world of ice fishermen through a day in the life of Marvin and Lloyd, fishing buddies and homegrown philosophers.

The pair will share their hopes, dreams and a few Leinie’s over a hole in the ice. On a cold winter morning they’ll swap jokes, talk about their lives and the Green Bay Packers while waiting for the host of a local TV fishing show to show up.

“Guys on Ice” will expose audience members to the joys and trials of ice fishing without exposing them to the frigid temperatures of a Wisconsin winter.

“Guys on Ice” stars brothers Tim, Paul, Peter, Steve and Phil Danielson from Cadott. Fat Boys Catering will offer a meal of baked fish on Friday and baked chicken on Saturday, along with creamy mashed potatoes, salad and a small dessert.

Show times:

  • 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m.)
  • 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 (cash bar at 11:30 a.m., lunch at 12 p.m.)
  • 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14 (cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.)
  • 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 (cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m.)
  • 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 (show only)

Dinner and show tickets are $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $28 for youth. Show-only tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.

All guests of the Heyde Center over the age of 3 are required to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status, except briefly when eating or drinking.

Comedian to perform at Brickhouse

EAU CLAIRE — Sponsored by Clear Water Comedy, comedian Mike Recine will perform at Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St., at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Recine has performed standup on Conan, written for the MTV Video Music Awards, performed as a New Face in the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and has been nominated for Time Out New York’s Joke of the Year.

Since his first open mic as a teenager in Jersey, Recine has performed at nearly every comedy venue in New York City, blending observation and personal storytelling with a pitch-perfect dark wit.

Admission starts at a $10 early special, $12.20 for advance ticket purchases and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.org.

