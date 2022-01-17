CARM to perform at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Multi-instrumentalist, producer and arranger CJ Camerieri, also known as CARM, will perform songs from his debut self-titled album, “CARM,” at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave, in the Riverfront Room.
Camerieri has recorded alongside Paul Simon, Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, the National and Taylor Swift. His new album showcases a powerhouse ensemble of featured artists, including Eau Claire’s Justin Vernon.
The music of CARM heavily features the trumpet and french horn in roles typically reserved for drums, guitars and voices, while also seeking to escape the genre categorizations normally reserved for music featuring an instrumentalist as bandleader. The music on this album isn’t jazz or classical music, nor is it a soundtrack to a larger narrative. This is contemporary popular music that features a sound normally used as a background color and texture as the unabashed lead voice.
The Sarah Ohr Trio, based out of Eau Claire, will open for Camerieri.
Admission starts at $22. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are asked to wear masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Nick Youssef show nears
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents Nick Youssef at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Brickhouse Pub & Grub, 2233 Birch St.
Youssef is a comedian, writer, actor and podcast host. His comedy has been featured on Hulu, NBC’s “Last Call,” Viceland’s “How Funny?” and podcasts such as “The Joe Rogan Experience” and “WTF with Marc Maron.” Youssef’s first two standup albums debuted in the top five of the iTunes comedy charts.
Admission starts at $10 for early bird purchases, $12 for advance online purchases and $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.org.
Ben Seidman returns to EC
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire graduate Ben Seidman will bring his world-renowned sleight-of-hand, psychological illusions and standup comedy to the Pablo Center’s Jamf Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Seidman is the star of his own Netflix Original: “Brainchild.” He has also made appearances on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and has had two Travel Channel specials. After three seasons performing in Las Vegas, Seidman next served as a consultant for “Mindfreak” on A&E, during which he worked full-time designing illusions for Criss Angel.
Seidman’s performance is sold out.
