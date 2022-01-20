EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “Lei’d to Rest: A Hula-Dunit Murder Mystery Dinner” from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and Jan. 28-29, at The Oxford, 1814 N Oxford Ave.
The Johnson’s are hosting the annual neighborhood luau. When the HOA president is found dead, the audience must solve the mystery. Join the ECCT for an evening of mystery, murder and dining.
Luau attire is highly encouraged. A cash bar will be available.
Admission is $30 per person. Tickets, which include dinner and the show, are available for purchase now at ecct.org. This event is for adults 18 and up.
Celebrate Cinderella’s birthday
EAU CLAIRE — Join the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre as they celebrate Cinderella’s birthday with all of her princess friends at 11 a.m. on Saturday, and again on Jan. 29, at The Oxford.
Lunch, table games, basket raffles and a special musical performance by the princess will be included.
Admission to this hour-long, all-ages event is $12. Tickets are available for purchase now at ecct.org.
A CVEC 80’s murder mystery
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Valley Eagles Club will host a “Bring Back the 80’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theater” at 5 p.m. on Saturday, 2688 State Hwy 53.
In this “totally tubular,” fully-immersive murder mystery dinner experience, guests will be welcomed into an 80’s-era crime scene. Guests must work together with the people at their table to help solve the crime.
Admission is $80 per couple. This cost covers dinner and the show. Cocktails kick off at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at eventbrite.com. For more information, email kelsey@daredevilconsulting.com or call 715-723-0172.
Augusta film showing nears
AUGUSTA — The Augusta Memorial Public Library, 113 North Stone St., will present a showing and facilitated discussion of the film “Decoding the Driftless: A Film of Science Exploration and Adventure” at 2 p.m. on Monday.
See extremely rare footage of natural phenomena and scenic beauty in the Driftless Area — a region of southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and the extreme northwestern corner of Illinois that was untouched by glacial ice — in a way never seen before.