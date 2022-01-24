EAU CLAIRE — “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” tour will come to the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 7:30 p.m. today.
Using projection photos and original film footage, this show will feature a full live band performing Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s greatest hits. This immersive concert-style theatre show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic folk-rock duo, starting with their humble beginnings and ending with their famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981.
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon and Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album was nominated at the Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
Admission starts at $45. Tickets are available for purchase online at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.