EAU CLAIRE — The Middle School Honor Band concert will begin at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center.
This annual event features performances by 300 talented seventh and eighth grade musicians from over 50 schools across the upper Midwest. Student participants are selected through director nomination, then spend the day rehearsing and learning from UW-Eau Claire Music Faculty, guest conductors and students.
The finale concert features three concert bands. John R. Stewart, Phillip Ostrander and Patty Schlafer will conduct.
Admission starts at $7 for adults, $.50 for youth and students. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
CVJO and CVSO to perform together
EAU CLAIRE — After being postponed in early December, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra will finally present “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!: Take Two” at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Back by popular demand, this powerhouse collaboration will feature selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” played back-to-back with Duke Ellington’s jazz arrangements of the same pieces.
Admission starts at $25 for adults, $10 for students and youth. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Guests over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Mabel to put on John Denver tribute
MENOMONIE — The Mabel Tainter, 205 Main St. East, will host “The Music of John Denver” by the Layne Yost Group at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This tribute to the iconic John Denver is not an impersonation of his music — it is a sharing of his songs and message in the context of his life and world events.
This performance is sold out.
Leinenkugel’s to host flavor release party
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A release party for the new Leinenkugel’s flavor “Juicy Peach” will be held at the Leinie Lodge, 124 E. Elm St., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Try the new brew, listen to live music and win great prizes during an afternoon at the Lodge.
This event is for guests 21 and up. Cost is $15 for three pints.