‘Poe’ coming to The Grand Theatre
EAU CLAIRE — An original stage play inspired by the “master of mystery and the macabre,” Edgar Allan Poe, is coming to the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild’s Grand Theatre, 102 W. Grand Ave. — just in time for the spookiest season of the year.
“Poe” was written by Two Griffins Theatre playwrights James and Chris Finn. The production features an adaptation of one of Poe’s best known stories and poems. Avid fans of the gothic author may also note some nods to other pieces in his body of work.
“Poe” stars Josh and Meg Hammes-Murray, Ron Bower, Kevin Brylski and the two playwrights, themselves.
The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 715-832-7529. Adult tickets are $15 and student tickets are $12.
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild requires that all patrons of The Grand Theatre bring proof of full vaccination status, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. Audience members 2 years old and older must wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Masks will be available at the door.
Prestige Auto seeks art submissions
EAU CLAIRE — Prestige Auto Corp. is making an effort to give back to the Chippewa Valley community and increase local involvement through charity and the promotion of local art.
The company’s “Prestige of Art and Community” competition is now open for submissions. Interested participants are asked to create one piece of artwork inspired by a local charity or organization. Artists may choose any medium of their choice, but all submissions must be on a 24- by 36-inch canvas.
Upon selection of a charity or organization by artist, participants should email their choice to Madeline Nelson at mnelson@prestigeautocorp.com for approval.
Prestige Auto has provided the following list of organization and theme suggestions:
• Sojourner House: Art inspired by the tragedy of homelessness in the community, portrait of an individual experiencing homelessness.
• Boys & Girls Club Greater Chippewa Valley: Art representing children performing a play on stage.
• Children’s Charities: Art representing a child reading a book.
• Family Resource Center: Art representing parents playing with their children.
• Junior Achievement of Wisconsin North and West Central Region: Art representing tutors/volunteers teaching children.
• Eau Claire County Humane Association: Art representing a dog, cat, rabbit, etc.
• Bolton Refuge House: Art incorporating the color purple to represent Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Feed My People Food Bank: Aart representing a table of food, volunteers packaging food, etc.
The deadline to submit artwork is Nov. 20. Submissions should be dropped off at Prestige Auto, 3525 Highway 93, Eau Claire, on or before the deadline date.
Submissions will be judged based on composition, subject matter and appeal. The public will be asked to vote for their favorite pieces during the week of Nov. 22-19. Voters can do so via the Prestige Auto website, the Prestige Auto Facebook or Instagram pages, on the WEAU 13 News website and in person at Prestige Auto.
The top three artists will be announced Nov. 30. The first-place winner will receive $500. The runner-up will receive $300 and the artist in third place will receive $200. Winners will be contacted via email and announced through social media.
The first-place winner’s artwork will remain on display inside Prestige Auto throughout December. A donation box for the charity that inspired them will be placed alongside the display. Prestige Auto will match all collected proceeds up to $5,000.
