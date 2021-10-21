Barbaro to perform in Menomonie
MENOMONIE — The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., welcomes Barbaro as this season’s opening act tonight. The Minneapolis-Winona based band is “one of the Midwest’s most in-demand acoustic acts,” specializing in combining bluegrass, jazz and chamber music to create a style that is entirely unique.
Barbaro released its last album, “Dressed in Roses,” in January of 2020. Their next EP, “Under the Covers,” is poised for release Nov. 12. The premiere single track, "Dark Turn of Mind," is available across all digital music platforms. All proceeds from "Under the Covers" will go to Our Saviour's Community Services of Minneapolis.
“With the desire to recognize and support the tangible and impactful work that Our Saviour’s Community Services does in our own backyards, we felt strongly about dedicating the new 'Under the Covers EP' as an opportunity to support this organization. We learned what it means to be good neighbors this year," Barbaro said in a news release.
Doors open at 7 p.m.. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with an opening act by Humbird. Barbaro is on at 8 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased through the Mabel Tainter website (mabeltainter.org). Prices start at $18.
Spooky art display approaching
EAU CLAIRE — The Huntress Gallery is hosting a Haunted Gallery on Tuesday at Banbury Place, 800 Wisconsin St. The gallery features Eau Claire artists Mark Lone and Andrew Johnson, who will be on site from 4-9 p.m.
The show is intended for those 18 and older.
“We are featuring artists who specialize in spooky, scary, gory and anxious art," gallery owner Mindy Huntress said in a news release. "Our studio has been recreated to wind the viewer around a creepy and interactive venue of lighting and special effects.”
Johnson is a mixed-media artist, whose work ranges from portraits to dark homages to horror movies and comic books. Lone is an illustrator who uses traditional penciling and inking skills to create limited edition screen prints and inked originals.
Gallery featuring artists from area
AMERY — ArtZ Gallery, 208 Keller Ave. N., is featuring the work of four area artists through Nov. 21.
The artists are Lorie Spiegel, River Falls; Nan Reinhardt, New Richmond; Win Herberg, Osceola; and Sharyl Manwiller.
The gallery also is hosting a watercolor class led by Deborah Stull Kinsley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. The cost is $50 and supplies will be provided. Register by emailing dstullkinsley@gmail.com.
