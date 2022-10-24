UW-EC’s The Forum
EAU CLAIRE — Monica Lewinsky will speak on Wednesday at UW-Eau Claire as the first presenter for the 80th season of The Forum, a series that draws national and global figures to the university.
A familiar name in American culture and politics for more than 20 years since her time as an intern in the Clinton White House, Lewinsky is currently a producer, writer and global public speaker.
Lewinsky has become an advocate for a safer social media community and more compassionate responsibility in news media, partially drawing from her own experience from being embroiled in the sex scandal that led to the 1998 impeachment of Bill Clinton.
Lewinsky’s Forum presentation will be moderated by Justin Patchin, a professor of political science at UW-Eau Claire and director of the Cyberbullying Research Center.
The presentation will be at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Zorn Arena. Tickets are available to the general public at a cost of $8 at uwec.universitytickets.com.
ECCT performance
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present a new show starting Thursday. The curtain will open for the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at 7:30 p.m. at The Oxford.
This kitschy rock n' roll sci-fi gothic musical returns to The Oxford stage just in time for Halloween. Audience members are invited to dress up, sing along and purchase a survival kit with callbacks at the door for a unique audience experience.
The show is rated R for language and adult situations. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students. They are available at ecct.org.
Book Talk
EAU CLAIRE — Join local author Patti See as she discusses her book “Here on Lake Hallie: In Praise of Barflies, Fix-it-Guys, and Other Folks in Our Hometown” as part of the Chippewa Valley Book Festival.
She’ll talk about writing about the place she loves best: Lake Hallie. She’ll also read and chat about some of the brief essays in the book, which establishes that, above all else, it’s friends, family and neighbors who provide us with a sense of belonging.
See is a local author and writer whose work has appeared in Salon Magazine, Women's Studies Quarterly, The Wisconsin Academy Review, The Southwest Review, HipMama, Inside HigherEd, Volume One and more.
She writes a monthly column, Sawdust Stories and is a frequent contributor to "Wisconsin Life" on Wisconsin Public Radio.
The event will be tonight from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Pablo Center at the Confluence. The event is free and open to the public.
Open mic night
EAU CLAIRE — Head down to The Lakely tonight to enjoy local talent at Clearwater Comedy’s open mic night. Anything goes when it comes to what can be performed. From musicians and comedians to improv and spoken word, all talent is welcome.
You never know what or who you might see or hear. Both established and emerging artists in the Chippewa Valley are encouraged to perform.
The host of the open mic will open the night with a small set of their own work before opening up The Lakely Stage. Sign ups for open mic begin at 8 p.m. Artists must be present to sign up. It is first come, first serve.
Typically musicians are first, and the evening ends with the stand up comedy performers. Musicians can perform two songs and other performers doing spoken pieces get five minutes.
The show begins at 8:30 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to perform or attend. The event is free but attendees should come thirsty. For more information visit The Oxbow Hotel’s website.
