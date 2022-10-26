Concert at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE —The Goo Goo Dolls are kicking off the fall leg of their “Chaos in Bloom” tonight at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
John Rzeznik and Robby Takac formed Goo Goo Dolls in Buffalo, N.Y. in 1986. Since then, they have sold more than 15 million records worldwide with four Grammy Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined. They’ve also made history by achieving 16 number-one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”
In addition to Goo Goo “Doll’s performance, indie rock 4-piece Whitehall, from Charleston, S.C. will serve as the opening act.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. tonight in RCU Theatre. For more information, visit pablocenter.org.
Tribute show
EAU CLAIRE — “The world’s greatest tribute to The Eagles” will be taking the RCU Theatre stage this weekend. The EagleMania show with opening act Myles Wangerin starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
EagleMania has been dazzling audiences for over a decade by spectacularly reproducing the music of The Eagles.The band thrills internationally sold-out audiences with their stunning five part harmony, virtuoso guitar work and uncanny ability to emulate the distinct sound of The Eagles.
The set list consists of The Eagles’ greatest hits, as well as select Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh solo efforts. It’s a can’t miss experience.
Tickets for the show start at $34 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.
Music and art
EAU CLAIRE — Local churches with over 100 singers are coming together for a day of music and art this weekend at Hope Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
The Fall Arts Celebration will feature a concert with six area church choirs participating. The concert will be from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, area artists will display their works for people to enjoy from 1-4 p.m.. The pieces will also be for sale.
For more information visit hopechurchec.com.
CVJO performance
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra is presenting “Women in Jazz” featuring Tanya Darby this weekend at Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Darby, a trumpet virtuoso, is the current chair of the Brass Department at the world-renowned Berklee School of Music in Boston. She is a passionate and experienced educator as well as an outstanding musician.
She has performed with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, the Roy Hargrove Big Band, the DIVA Jazz Orchestra, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the Count Basie Orchestra, the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Mingus Big Band and many others. Now, she will perform with the CVJO.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Jamf Theatre. Tickets are $21 plus taxes and fees before the event and $24 plus taxes and fees the day of the event for adults. Student and youth tickets are $5 plus taxes and fees.
Tickets are available at pablocenter.org.
Organ concert
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Chapter of The American Guild of Organists will present Pipescreams, a family friendly Halloween concert tonight. The music starts at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave.
Costumed organists Lloyd Harter, Wilma Hovland, Paul Kosower, Elaine Lorentzen, Elaine Mann and Liz Wilson will entertain the audience with some light-hearted music.The Halloween Ball will be narrated by Lacy Sahr, and singers Diana Cataldi and Wilma Hovland will be joined by the Bone Singers with some meowing and rattling.
Children are invited for face painting at 6:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. A free-will offering will be taken at the event.
Live Music
EAU CLAIRE — Musician Todd Snider will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween night at the Pablo Center in the Jamf Theatre.
Before he even made his professional debut with Songs For The Daily Planet” in 1994, Snider knew he wanted to be a part of the tradition that is music raconteur. his latest release, “Live: Return of the Storyteller,” features humorous and intellectual, and romantic and earthy stories.
Opening for Snider is Otis Gibbs. Gibbs is a songwriter, storyteller, painter, photographer and planter of 7,176 trees. However, if you ask him, he’ll simply say he’s a folk singer.
Tickets for the show are $28.50 plus taxes and fees. They are available at pablocenter.org.