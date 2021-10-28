Mabel Tainter hosts weekend events
MENOMONIE — The Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts is presenting “Ghost Sightings” with the Amazing Kreskin on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Amazing Kreskin will have volunteers from the audience seeing ghosts during his renowned mentalist demonstration. During his show, he’ll tell on-stage volunteers “things about themselves that only they could possibly know,” including their Social Security number, a street address from two decades ago, their dog’s name and more.
Amazing Kreskin offers $1 million to anyone who can prove he uses an electric device or special paid secret assistants to perform the “mentalist” effects in his show.
Tickets may be purchased via the Mabel Tainter website (mabeltainter.org). Prices start at $25 plus fees.
On Sunday, the Mabel Tainter once again welcomes Dr. Mark Pruett to the historic stage to accompany Andrew Lloyd Weber’s score and the 1925 silent film, “Phantom of the Opera,” at 8 p.m.
Pruett will play the Mabel Tainter’s 131-year-old Steere & Turner tracker organ during his performance, which also will feature soprano Kathleen Sherman and baritone Jeffrey Charles.
Tickets start at $19 plus fees.
Interactive program approaches in CF
CHIPPEWA FALLS — True crime lovers and 1950s fanatics alike are invited to the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., this Saturday to take part in an immersive murder mystery dinner experience.
Attendees of the '50s-themed “A Dance With Death” murder mystery dinner are advised to grab their best poodle skirts and greaser get-ups for a night at the sock hop. And when a death on the dance floor stops the music, guests can trade clues to determine who's guilty.
On the menu for the night is a pasta lovers delight, provided by Catering Bye Design, featuring homemade lasagna, penne with a choice of alfredo sauce with grilled chicken and broccoli or a fresh vegetable marinara.
“A Dance With Death” begins at 6:30 p.m.. Adult tickets are $35. Seniors pay $34 and youth tickets are $27. Tickets may be purchased by calling 715-726-9000. All patrons of the Hyde Center are required to wear a face mask at all times, except when eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.
Theaters partner for musical revue
RICE LAKE — Rice Lake High School's Performing Arts, in partnership with Northern Star Theatre Company and with support from Red Barn Theatre, is presenting a musical revue titled “All Together Now, A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
Performance dates are Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. The revue will be performed at the Rice Lake High School auditorium. Tickets are available now at showtix4u.com/event-details/56389 or can be purchased at the door before performances.
— From staff reports