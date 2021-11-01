Poliça coming to Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE — Minneapolis-based synth-pop band Poliça will perform at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jamf Theatre.
Poliça released their fourth album, “When We Stay Alive,” in early 2020, following vocalist Channy Leaneagh’s fall from a roof, which broke her spine, in 2018. “When We Stay Alive” tells the story of Leaneagh reconstructing herself and moving forward from past trauma.
Poliça have collaborated with musicians from all around the world, including Eau Claire-based Bon Iver. Velvet Negroni will open for Poliça Friday night.
Tickets for Friday’s concert are available at pablocenter.org. All tickets are $25 plus taxes and fees. Patrons of the Pablo Center are required to present proof of full vaccination status or results from a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours. Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking.
Marching band show nears
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire’s iconic Blugold Marching Band will perform in the RCU Theatre at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The 475-member band will perform a fully choreographed concert featuring field music from the past few years, traditional favorites and several new pieces.
Tickets start at $7 for adults, and 50 cents for youth/students. The Pablo Center requires that all patrons present proof of full vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test result, taken within the previous 72 hours, upon entry. Masks are required at all times, except when eating or drinking.
Tickets for Thursday’s concert may be purchased at pablocenter.org.
Show set to benefit JONAH
Carrie Newcomer will perform at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. to benefit Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, a local community justice organization.
Newcomer is known for her “signature alto voice, evocative lyrics and lush arrangements” that are influenced by classical, folk and bluegrass music. Newcomer is a frequent guest on WPR’s “Simply Folk” segment. She has toured internationally and has collaborated on programs with noted author Parker Palmer.
Funds from Saturday’s concert will support JONAH. Newcomer’s music will be available for purchase, and a portion of those proceeds will also go to JONAH.
The concert is sponsored by Eau Claire Friends Meeting, Grace Lutheran Church, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, First Presbyterian Church and JONAH.
Advance tickets are $25. Day-of tickets are $30. Attendance is limited to 200 guests to maintain social distancing. Advance tickets can be purchased at volumeonetickets.com.
Attendees are required to present proof of full vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test that’s been taken within the previous 72 hours.
‘Wizard of Oz’ to be performed
STRUM — Grab your ruby shoes: “The Wizard of Oz” is coming to Eleva-Strum Central High School, W23597 U.S. 10, this Friday through Sunday.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased for $7 in the Eleva-Strum Central High School office.
For more information, call 920-342-886 or email Naomi Fritz at fritzn@esschools.k12.wi.us.
