Crowell show set for the Mabel
MENOMONIE — Rodney Crowell is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts, 205 Main St. E., at 7:30 p.m.
After over 40 years in the American music industry, Crowell is the recipient of two Grammy Awards. He has written 15 No. 1 hits and has five No. 1 hits of his own.
Crowell has written for iconic artists across musical genres, including Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Etta James, the Grateful Dead, John Denver, Jimmy Buffett and many others.
The Texas native is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the author of two books and was honored with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ Founder’s Award in 2017.
Tickets for Crowell’s performance are $45, and can be purchased at mabeltainter.org. Masks are required for all patrons.
Heyde hosts Perry performance
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Humorist and author Michael Perry is slated to perform his “Here We Are Again” routine today at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., at 7:30 p.m.
Perry is a self-proclaimed “farm kid who accidentally made a career out of going off on tangents.” Attendees should expect an evening of storytelling and laughs with the Wisconsin-born New York Times bestselling author.
Adult tickets are $18, senior tickets are $17 and youth tickets are $9. All guests over the age of 3 are required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status.
• On Sunday, AudioBody, an electronic circus arts troupe, will perform at 2 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts. The performance will feature a mix of circus arts, comedy, award-winning technology, world-class juggling, spectacular lighting effects and live music.
Co-creators Matt and Jason Tardy have performed professionally since the ages of 13 and 15, respectively. They trained extensively with Mime Master Tony Montanaro, Broadway comedians, gold medal jugglers and Cirque du Soleil performers. AudioBody has performed throughout the United States, including three performances at the White House.
Tickets for Sunday’s performance are $18 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for youths.
Chi-Hi is the site for Supershow
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Senior High School musical students will host the Chi-Hi Supershow on Saturday, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Chi-Hi Harmonics will be joined by music students from La Crosse Logan, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Altoona, Colby and Fall Creek.
Both concerts will be in the Chi-Hi auditorium, 735 Terrill St. Tickets for either concert are $12, and can be purchased at cfhs.ludus.com. Masks are required in the school.
Other upcoming events in the area include:
• Playing for the first time as a full orchestra since March 2020, the Red Cedar Symphony will perform a varied program of music at 7 p.m. Saturday at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland and 4 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
Tickets are $15 at the door, with those aged 21 and under admitted free. For more information, visit redcedarsymphony.org.
• RICE LAKE — The fall concert of the UW-Eau Claire — Barron County Communiversity Band will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the BC Fine Arts Theatre, 1800 College Drive.
The Communiversity Band is a joint effort of the UW-EC — Barron County Music Department and adult and advanced high school musicians of the surrounding communities. The ensemble has been under the direction of Michael Joosten since 2001. Admission is a freewill donations in support of the music department.
From staff reports