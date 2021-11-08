EAU CLAIRE — Buddy the Elf is coming to the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., this weekend to spread his Christmas cheer in the Chippewa Valley.
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will perform “Elf: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Pablo’s RCU Theatre.
Tickets are $24 for adults, $10 for youth 12 years old and under, $14 for students 13-24 years old and $20 for seniors, plus taxes and fees. Tickets may be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Patrons are expected to present proof of full vaccination status, or a negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., presents Terry DaVolt’s “High Voltage” hypnosis comedy show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
DaVolt makes his guests a part of the act and keeps patrons entertained with a night of skits and demonstrations that show the power of the human mind.
For 20 years, DaVolt has entertained large and small audiences around the world. He is a member of the National Guild of Hypnotists, and he runs a show that family-friendly.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $7 for youths. They can be purchased at cvca.net. The Heyde Center requires that all patrons above the age of 3 wear masks at all times, regardless of vaccination status.