Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Audience members will be immersed in Mexican culture during a unique show coming to the Heyde Center for the Arts on Sunday. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca will take the stage at 2 p.m.
Show at Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Audience members will be immersed in Mexican culture during a unique show coming to the Heyde Center for the Arts on Sunday. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca will take the stage at 2 p.m.
Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca is founded on a love for Mexico, its heritage, culture and arts, especially its folkloric arts.
The dance troupe seeks to share its passion for Mexican arts and culture and inspire the world to explore the various wonders Mexico has to offer. By telling the stories of Mexico’s culture and traditions through dance, the group hopes that others will also be inspired to look at their roots, culture and heritage.
Tickets for the show are $14 for adults, $13 for seniors, $6 for youth or $32 for a family of four. They are available at cvca.net.
ECCT performances
EAU CLAIRE — Get in the holiday spirit this weekend with the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre this weekend as they present “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
This holiday classic soars off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like “Holly, Jolly Christmas,” the show features all your favorite characters including Hermey the Elf, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us what makes you different, makes you special.
Performance times include 7:30 p.m. tonight, 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. All performances will be in RCU Theatre.
Tickets start at $25 plus taxes and fees. For more information visit pablocenter.org.
CVTG performances
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild will once again present Arthur Miller’s American classic, “All My Sons,” this weekend.
How far would a man go to protect his family, his interests and his legacy? That’s the question this production attempts to answer.
Set in 1946 and based on a true story, Miller’s award-winning play tells the story of a successful businessman who may have done a terrible thing during the war. One son is missing in action and the other son is about to marry his business partner’s daughter as long-hidden secrets are revealed.
Miller is an American playwright best known for “Death of a Salesman,” “The Crucible,” “A View from the Bridge” and of course, “All My Sons,” for which he won a Tony Award for Best Author.
CVTG will be presenting this powerhouse play on and around Veterans Day with a performance at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Grand Theatre in Eau Claire.
Tickets are $25 for adults and seniors and $12 for youth and students. They are available online at cvtg.org or by calling (715) 832-7529.
From staff reports
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.