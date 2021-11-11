Second City coming to EC
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire will welcome The Second City to campus at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. As part of the university’s Artists Series, the touring comedy troupe will perform “The Second City: Remix” in the Ojibwe Ballroom of Davies Center.
The Second City is a Chicago-based improvisational comedy enterprise with training programs and live theaters in Toronto and Los Angeles. Alumni of Second City include Eugene Levy, Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and more.
The show will comprise two 45-minutes sets, with a brief intermission between. “The Second City: Remix” is for mature audiences.
Tickets are $17 for the general public, $15 for UW-Eau Claire faculty and staff, $7 for UW-Eau Claire students the day of the event and $3.50 for students before the day of the show. Masks are required for all attendees.
Tickets may be purchased at uwec.universitytickets.com.
Kottke to perform at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Leo Kottke, a two-time Grammy Award nominated acoustic guitarist, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre.
Kottke has worked with Phish bassist Mike Gordon and Prince producer David Z. He has a doctorate in music performance from the Peck School of Music at UW-Milwaukee.
Kottke will perform alongside special guest drummer Dave King, of The Bad Plus. Tickets for Saturday’s concert start at $43.50, and can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests must present proof of full vaccination status or results from a negative COVID-19 taken within the previous 72 hours.
UW-Stout hosts jazz show
MENOMONIE — After a year away from live performances, the UW-Stout Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra will perform a night of jazz at 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Great Hall at the Memorial Student Center, 302 10th Ave. E.
The Jazz Orchestra will perform along with two other groups, the Jazz Embers and the Blue Devil Jazz Project. Students Max Willman, Ira Hoffman and Sam Poncelet will be featured vocalists for the evening.
Tickets are $5 and are available online at tickets.uwstout.edu, at the MSC Service Center and at the door. Audience size will be limited to 100 guests, and masks are required indoors.
Choral program nears
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Choral Showcase Concert will kick off at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence’s RCU Theatre.
The showcase will feature performances by a variety of university choral ensembles. The program is led by Frank Watkins, Julie DeBoer and Christopher G. McGinley.
Tickets start at $7 for adults and 50 cents for youth and students. Tickets may be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests must also present proof of full vaccination status or results from a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.
Staples, Cook to take stage
EAU CLAIRE — Mavis Staples is slated to take the RCU Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
Staples is an American blues and gospel singer, actress and civil rights activist. She is the recipient of three Grammy Awards, and she has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame.
Staples will be joined on stage by Midwestern guitarist Phil Cook, who has previously collaborated with The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bon Iver, The Indigo Girls and Hiss Golden Messenger.
Tickets for Wednesday’s performance start at $45 and can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests are also required to present proof of full vaccination status or results from a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours.
