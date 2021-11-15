Rendition of Broadway classic coming
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A community production of “The Shadow Box,” by Michael Cristorfer, will be featured at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., this weekend.
“The Shadow Box” is a dramatic play that tells the stories of three terminal cancer patients living in separate cottages on a hospital’s grounds, as well as the stories of their respective families and friends. The play made its original Broadway debut in 1977, and has since earned a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Play.
This production of “The Shadow Box” is directed by Jillian Phillips.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for this weekend’s productions are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. They can be purchased at cvca.net.
The Heyde Center requires all patrons above the age of 3 to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
UW-Eau Claire performance nears
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Wind Symphony and Symphony Band will perform their second concert of the semester at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The student performers will take the RCU Theatre stage alongside Stephen G. Peterson, artist-in-residence and director of bands/professor of music at the University of Illinois.
The bands will perform a mixture of standard and contemporary compositions.
Tickets for Friday’s concert start at $7 for adults and 5 cents for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking. Guests are required to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
‘Sarah, Plain and Tall’ approaches
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents three showings of “Sarah, Plain and Tall” this weekend at The Oxford, 1814 N. Oxford Ave.
Set in Kansas in the early 1900s, “Sarah, Plain and Tall” tells the tale of Jacob Witting, a widower with two children, who places a newspaper ad seeking a new wife. He gets a response from Sarah Wheaton, who chooses to stay with the family for a month to determine if she’s the right fit. It’s a heartwarming tale about the joys and challenges of everyday life.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 for youth and students, $16 for adults and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at eect.org.
