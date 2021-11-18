EAU CLAIRE — The Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., will welcome the Shake & Holla tour to the RCU Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. this Sunday.
Shake & Holla is a curated tour that showcases Mississippi “hill country” blues and New Orleans brass. The Grammy Award-nominated and Blues Music Award-winning North Mississippi Allstars will perform alongside the Grammy Award-winning Rebirth Brass Band on their first-ever tour together.
Also appearing is blues guitarist, vocalist and drummer Cedric Burnside.
All guests are required to wear face masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests must present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Orchestra, noted violinist to perform
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra will take to the Jamf Theatre stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence Center alongside award-winning violinist Eunice Kim
The ECCO and Kim will showcase several of Beethoven’s best works, including “Violin Concerto” and “Symphony No. 2.”
Kim made her solo debut at the age of 7 with the Korean Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra. Since then she has been the featured soloist with many orchestras across the globe, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, Louisville Symphony, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Seongnam Philharmonic, Bakersfield Symphony and the Albany Symphony Orchestra.
Adult tickets start at $29 and youth tickets start at $5. They can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
Student Recital Series approaches
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Music and Theatre Arts Department will presents its Student Recital Series, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
The public is invited to an evening of solo and chamber performances by the university’s music students in the Clearwater Recital Hall.
Admission starts at $7 for adults and 50 cents for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.