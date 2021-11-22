CHIPPEWA FALLS — Irvine Park’s Christmas Village will reopen for the season on Thanksgiving Day. It will remain open every day, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., until New Years Day.
The annual display will feature more than 100,000 Christmas lights and over 100 life-size Christmas scenes that replicate the Victorian era and the city’s early history.
Entry to Irvine Park, 125 Bridgewater Ave., is free.
Christmas classic coming to Grand Theatre
EAU CLAIRE — Stage Door Unlocked Productions will present a one-man production of “A Christmas Carol: A Reading By Charles Dickens” at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday at the Grand Theatre, W. Grand Ave.
The show, starring Nate Plummer as Charles Dickens, is based on the American Reading Tour that Dickens performed in the late 1800’s, in which he portrayed all of the characters from his holiday classic. This production will explore how Dickens might have presented the show using the theatre technology of today.
For tickets, call (715) 832-7529. Admission is $25 for adults and seniors, $12 for youth and students.
Pablo to host a Carpenters Christmas
EAU CLAIRE — The Carpenters Tribute Band, featuring Debbie Taylor on vocals, will perform a Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Taylor will perform in the style of the iconic 70’s and 80’s duo alongside a seven piece band of industry professionals.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests must present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.