EAU CLAIRE — Minnesota Music Hall of Fame inductee Lorie Line will perform a holiday show at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The noted pianist will take to the RCU Theatre stage as a part of her first-ever solo Christmas tour.
Admission to Sunday’s concert starts at $59. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All patrons of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Guests must present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Award-winning jazz ensemble to perform
EAU CLAIRE — The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis will return to the Pablo Center at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, to perform their Grammy Award-winning “Big Band Holidays” show.
The band, alongside guest vocalists, will perform Christmas classics both sacred and secular.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Looney Lutherans are slated to bring their wacky blend of comedy, music and age-old wisdom to the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., this Sunday at 12 p.m.
The trio’s “Living la Vida Lutheran” show will begin at 2 p.m. following a lunch catered by Sweet Clarisse Catering, which will feature all your favorite Lutheran potluck hotdishes rolled into one meal.
Admission is $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $27 for youth. Show-only admission is $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets can be purchased by calling (715) 726-9000.
Guests of the Heyde Center over the age of 3 are required to wear face masks, except when eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.