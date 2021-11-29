A day of holiday festivities at Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Winter Artisan Fair kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St.
Featuring works from local artisans and food vendors, the Winter Artisan Market offers the perfect opportunity for holiday shopping. There will also be hourly raffle drawings for crafted items.
At 2 p.m., interested guests may attend a holiday tea party. Finger sandwiches and freshly baked desserts will be provided by Sweet Clarisse Catering during this annual fundraising event.
MJ Consort will perform for guests of the tea event.
A Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long will begin at the Heyde Center at 6:30 p.m. Songs will be led by members of the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus.
The Winter Artisan Fair and Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long are free to attend, but admission to the holiday tea party is $25.
The Heyde Center requires all guests below the age of 3 to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Holiday concert coming to Metropolis
EAU CLAIRE — Musical comedy band Krismas Kookies will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the Metropolis Resort Convention Center, 5150 Fairview Dr.
Retired educators Warren Hermodson, Bill Simon, Pat McGinnis, Steve Wells and Ken Rogers come together to poke fun at some of Wisconsin’s most beloved holiday traditions.
Krismas Kookies will perform original Christmas tunes written by Hermodson and arranged by other members of the band. Their classic compositions, including “Our Dysfunctional Family Christmas” and “Get Your Reindeer Off My Roof,” fall under a variety of genres like folk, jazz, soft rock, classical and blues.
The Metropolis Convention Center offers comfortable spacing for attendees, as well as a bar that will be open for enjoyment during Friday’s concert.
Admission starts at $15 for single tickets and $25 per couple. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at volumeone.org.
Pablo to host UW-EC dance showcase
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Concert Dance Company will perform its Fall Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Jamf Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The company’s stated goal is to stimulate interest and active participation in various types of dance in order to develop a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, the art of dance.
Admission starts at $7 for youth under the age of 10 and students, $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All Pablo Center patrons are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Attendees must present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
‘Borrowed’ music to be featured at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire presents “First Fridays: Borrowed Music” at 7:30 on Friday at the Pablo Center.
This concert features music “borrowed” from the instruments it was originally written for. Performers are Christa Garvey (oboe), Tulio Rondon (cello), Felipe Vargas Magdaleno (guitar) and Nicholas Philips (piano).
Admission starts at $5 for adults and 50 cents for youth and students. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
Agricultural documentary showing nears
EAU CLAIRE — The Unitarian Universalist Church, 421 S. Farwell St., will host a showing of “Right to Harm” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Right to Harm” is a documentary that exposes the impact of factory farming on communities. The film features two Wisconsin Farmers Union members, Mary Dougherty and Lynn Utesch. The showing is sponsored by the Chippewa Valley Sierra Club.
Face masks are required at the church during Wednesday’s event.
From staff reports