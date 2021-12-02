Fundraiser concert coming to Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Country group K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band are slated to perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
This West Central Wisconsin six-piece group is headed by Kyle Sterling, a combat infantryman who strives to live sober and be a positive influence for those who have struggled with mental health and addiction like he has.
The group’s mission is to bring transitional housing to local veterans discharged from inpatient mental health treatment at the Tomah VAMC. This year, Sterling helped to form the Bring Them Home Foundation. The band serves as an operating arm of the foundation, striving to raise money for disadvantaged veterans on the path to recovery.
Admission to the Saturday concert is $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $7 for youth. Tickets can be purchased online at cvca.net.
The Heyde Center requires all guests over the age of 3 to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Pablo to feature UW-EC holiday concert
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire department of music and theatre arts, in conjunction with the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, will present its 47th annual Holiday Concert at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
This annual event will feature hundreds of UW-Eau Claire students, faculty and community members performing in the university’s major ensemble groups.
The concert will showcase the second installment of new work by UW-Eau Claire alumnus Kyle Newmaster, as well as the poetry of Max Garland, emeritus faculty member and former Wisconsin Poet Laureate. This is a continuation of the piece that debuted at the 2018 Holiday Concert.
Admission starts at $12.50. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Attendees are required to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Red Cedar Choir to perform
RICE LAKE — The Red Cedar Choir's holiday "Sing We Now of Christmas" concert will kick off at 2 p.m., and again at 4 p.m., on Sunday at St. Joseph's Church, 111 W. Marshall St.
Featured songs will include "Sing We Now of Christmas," "All My Heart this Night Rejoices," "Pat-a pan," "Have You Seen the Newborn King" and many other holiday classics.
The Red Cedar Choir is a joint effort between UW-Eau Claire — Barron County and UWECBC Continuing Education. It comprises campus students and community members who rehearse weekly during the fall and spring semesters.
The ensemble will be accompanied by pianist Barb Lancaster of Chetek.
Performers will wear face masks. Audience members are encouraged to wear face masks. Free-will donations are encouraged to support the program.
St. Olaf PCCW to sell baked goods
EAU CLAIRE — The St. Olaf Catholic Church PCCW will host its annual Christmas Bake Sale of prepackaged treats from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2407 North Lane.