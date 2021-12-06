The Neverly Brothers are slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Jamf Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
The concert will pay tribute to one of the most noteworthy chapters in music history: the birth, near death and resurrection of rock ‘n’ roll. Guests can enjoy a night of classics as The Neverly Brothers perform hits by Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Rolling Stones and more.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Patrons are asked to present proof of full vaccination status or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Author to present memoir at Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Author and illustrator Susan Phelps Pearson will discuss her new book, “Christmas on Homedale Road: A Memoir of the 1940s,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St.
“Christmas on Homedale Road” shares Pearson’s experiences of Christmas as a young girl. She writes about the anticipation she felt, the fun of Christmas preparation and the Christmases that went awry.
The presentation will include a discussion of the book’s content, a short reading and commentary about using digital techniques to produce illustrations. Admission is free, and books will be available for purchase and signing.
The Heyde Center requires that all guests above the age of 3 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Winterdaze Parade marching through
MENOMONIE — The Winterdaze Parade will make its way through downtown Menomonie starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Attendees can meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, ride horse-drawn wagons, enjoy some hot cocoa, watch a fireworks display and more. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more details.