Community play coming to Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Playwright and director Sue Decker will bring her original adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” to the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., this weekend.
A cast and crew of Chippewa Valley locals is slated to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his Christmas Eve journey to the past, present and future as he learns about selflessness, kindness and the magic of the holiday season.
Admission starts at $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.
All guests above the age of 3 are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, at the Heyde Center.
L.E. Phillips Library calls for art entries
EAU CLAIRE — The L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library invites area artists to enter the 43rd annual Wisconsin ArtsWest, the library’s juried art show. This virtual show will feature the works of artists and students, 18 years and older, living in Wisconsin.
All entries must be created after the date of Jan. 1, 2020. As part of the submission process, artists will create a submittable.com account. Two pieces may be submitted per artist. For further details, consult the online entry form at ecpubliclibrary.info/art. The deadline for entries is January 28, 2022. No entry fees are required.
The award for Best in Show is $300. First prize is $200; second prize, $150; and third prize is $100. Funding for the artists’ prizes has been provided by Friends of the L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library.
All artwork will be subject to juror review and selection. Notification of acceptance or non-acceptance to Wisconsin ArtsWest 43 will be emailed to artists no later than Feb. 22–28 via the Submittable software.
For more information, call (715) 839-5004 or email librarian@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
Master Singers present holiday show
EAU CLAIRE — The Master Singers of Eau Claire will present their “Lessons and Carols 2021: Sing We Now of Christmas” show three times this weekend.
The Master Singers will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway St., and at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1900 E. 6th St., in Chippewa Falls.
Admission is $25 for adults, $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at themastersingers.net. Masks are requires for all performances.
A Christmas classic at the Mabel
MENOMONIE — The Menomonie Theater Guild and Mabel Tainter will present two joint productions of “A Christmas Carol” radio play at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Mabel, 205 Main St. East.
The MTG and Mabel teams have been hard at work bringing this Christmas classic to life. This will be a staged reading of “A Christmas Carol” done in the old-fashioned radio style, complete with sound effects.
Admission is $13. Tickets can be purchased at mabeltainter.org.
St. Olaf Christmas bake sale nears
EAU CLAIRE — Prepackaged Christmas cookies, candies, breads and other goods will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 2407 North Lane, Door #4.
Prepackaged items run at $7 per pound. For more information, call (715) 839-0139.
From staff reports