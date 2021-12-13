Tonic Sol-fa coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — The Emmy Award-winning a cappella quartet Tonic Sol-fa will perform at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The Minnesota-based group will take to the RCU Theatre stage as a part of the “Shake up Christmas” Tour to entertain guests with their unique blend of humor and soulful vocals.
Admission to the Tonic Sol-fa concert starts at $36 for adults, $10 for youth 18 years and younger. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Patrons must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
CVWG presents Sounds and Stories
EAU CLAIRE — As a part of the city’s annual “Joy to the World” program, the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild presents “Sounds and Stories,” an event featuring local musicians and writers who will join forces to charm and delight the community with their most wintery songs and stories.
“Sounds and Stories: Joy to the World” kicks off at 7 p.m. in the Riverfront Room of the Pablo Center.
This year’s featured storytellers are Jeff DeGrave, Emily Twesme, Eau Claire writer-in-residence Ken Szymanski, Olga Diaz and Neal Griffin. The UKE Klub and Derick Black will provide the holiday tunes.
Admission starts at $10. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Heyde Christmas comedy nears
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., presents “Family Christmas with Ole and Lena” at 12 p.m. today and 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Come and enjoy the wacky holiday antics of Lena and her family as they prepare for Christmas.
Lunch will be available at each show. Fat Boys Catering will offer a selection of baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad, rolls, milk, water, coffee and tea. A full cash bar with local beer, wine and mixed drinks will also be available.
For lunch and show ticket holders, admission is $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $27 for youth. Show-only tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.
All guests of the Heyde Center above the age of 3 are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Local author to host book talk
EAU CLAIRE — Susan Phelps Pearson, local artist and author, will discuss her new book, “Christmas on Homedale Road,” at the Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 Half Moon Dr., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today.
Enjoy the past brought to life through Pearson’s illustrations and story-telling. “Christmas on Homedale Road” explores the Christmas events for a young child growing up in the Midwest during the 1940’s.
“Christmas on Homedale Road” is available for purchase at the Chippewa Valley Museum. The museum encourages people interested in attending Pearson’s presentation to pre-register for free at cvmuseum.com or by calling (715) 834-7871.
Pearson’s talk will also be available via Zoom at tinyurl.com/cvm-homedale.
Comedy show at the Brickhouse
Comedienne Maggie Faris will perform at the Brickhouse Pub & Grill, 2233 Birch St., at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Faris’s performance is presented by Clear Water Comedy. She is noted for her ceaselessly cheerful personality and seemingly endless series of quirky, intelligent jokes dissecting our fears and social barriers.
Tickets purchased in advance start at $10. Admission purchased at the door is $15. Tickets are available for purchase at volumeonetickets.org.
