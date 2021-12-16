Pablo Christmas show nears
EAU CLAIRE — The holiday extravaganza “For Kids from 1 to 92” begins at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in the RCU Theatre.
Featuring Steve March-Tormé, Michael Bailey of Vic Ferrari and Emmy-winning electric violinist Mark Wood (founding member of Trans Siberian Orchestra), “For Kids from 1 to 92” will take audience members on a musical journey.
The concert will feature a feast of musical styles, all woven together by the spirit of the season.
Admission starts at $34. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
All guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear masks, except when eating or drinking. Patrons must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Pop legend coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — “An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits,” starring Peter Noone, will kick off at the Pablo Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre.
Perfect for the holidays, Noone will deliver a broad palette of music that defined a generation. Noone is a British actor and musician, best known as lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman’s Hermits.
Admission starts at $32. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
The Memories perform at Mabel
MENOMONIE — Wisconsin-based musical duo The Memories will perform at the Mabel Tainter, 205 E. Main St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
For more than 40 years, Warren Petryk and Tim Stevens have entertained audiences across the county. The Memories promise to deliver a show that has been described as “music, laughter and wonderful times.”
Admission starts at $27. Tickets can be purchased at mabeltainter.org
Masks are required.
ECCT presents ‘Scrooge!’ musical
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present their production of “Scrooge!: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at The Oxford, 1814 N. Oxford Ave. The 1:30 p.m. presentation on Saturday is sold out.
Witness the story of Ebenezer Scrooge as he undergoes a profound experience over a Christmas Eve night after being visited by the ghost of his former partner and the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future in this classic holiday musical.
Admission is $10 for youth 12 and under, $14 for students 13 to 18 and in college (ID required), $20 for seniors 60 and up and $24 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at ecct.org.
Jazz trio at the Masonic Temple
EAU CLAIRE — Minnesota-based jazz trio Happy Apple will perform at the Masonic Temple, 616 Graham Ave., at 7:30 p.m. today in the Masonic Ballroom.
Saxophonist Michael Lewis, drummer David King and bassist Erik Fratzke joined forces in the 90’s to form Happy Apple, which specializes in a clever and melodic small-combo improvisational style dubbed “jazz punk.”
Happy Apple will perform with Chris Pierden, bassist for Poliça.
Admission to tonight’s concert starts at $22. Tickets can be purchased at pablocenter.org.
Heyde holiday tradition continues
CHIPPEWA FALLS — In keeping with tradition, the Northwinds British Brass Band will perform their annual holiday concert at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
This holiday show will feature festive and joyous music with a shine that only brass instruments can provide. British brass bands are ensembles that comprise cornets, a flugelhorn, tenor horns or French horns, baritone horns, trombones, euphoniums, tubas and a percussion section.
Admission starts at $9 for adults, $8 for seniors. Children below the age of 18 may attend for free. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.
All guests of the Heyde Center above the age of 3 are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
UW-Stout to host Senior Show
MENOMONIE — UW-Stout’s School of Art and Design will host an in-person Senior Show from 6 to 9 p.m. today in various campus buildings.
Originally scheduled to be entirely virtual, the Senior Show will feature studio art in Gallery 209; industrial design, rooms 216 and 217 of Applied Arts; interior design, rooms 219 and 220 of Applied Arts; graphic design and interactive media, room 221E of Applied Arts; and animation, digital media and comic student projects from 6 to 8 p.m. in rooms 121, 120A and 205 of Applied Arts, 415 13th Avenue E.
The show will be open to the public, but off-campus guests must register ahead of time at uwstout.edu or in person in front of the Furlong Gallery in Micheels Hall, 410A 10th Ave. E.
The exhibits will also be available virtually at uwstout.edu.
Masks are required inside all university buildings.
From staff reports