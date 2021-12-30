Rob Hines.jpg

Rob Hines will perform a New Year’s Eve comedy show tonight at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

NYE comedy show nears

EAU CLAIRE — Comedians Rob Hines and David Louis will perform a New Year’s Eve show at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. tonight at the Best Western PLUS Eau Claire Conference Center, 3340 Mondovi Road.

Hosted by Luke Borchardt, join Hines and Louis as they ring in the new year with an evening of laughs and entertainment.

Advance admission is $20. Door cost is $25.

For more information, call (715) 838-9989.

Masquerade at the Red Mixer

EAU CLAIRE — The Red Mixer, 2526 Golf Rd., will host a masquerade ball tonight in celebration of the new year.

Starting at 8 p.m. and running until at least 3 a.m., guests can expect a night of music, dancing and drinking. Musical performers include Open Decks, Josh G., Jocko, and E$.

Free masquerade masks will be provided to the first 100 guests.

The Final Fridays NYE 2022 Masquerade Ball is free to attend, and all attendees must be over the age of 21.

