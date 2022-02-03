Tony winner to perform at Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — Anaïs Mitchell will perform at 7:30 p.m. alongside Bonny Light Horseman on Saturday at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
Mitchell is an esteemed singer-songwriter whose Broadway smash “Hadestown” won eight awards, including “Best Musical,” at the 2019 Tony Awards. Bonny Light Horseman is a folk trio that comprises members Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson and Josh Kaufman.
Bonny Light Horseman will perform selections from their two-time Grammy-nominated album of traditional folk songs with a contemporary twist before Mitchell takes the RCU Theatre stage to share songs from her forthcoming album, as well as from her back catalog of audience favorites.
Admission starts at $35. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Author to host book signing
EAU CLAIRE — Dr. Patrick McBride, author of “The Luckiest Boy in the World,” will sign books at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Experience Center in the Pablo.
In his teens, McBride worked with the Milwaukee Bucks, Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers inside the locker rooms. At 18, he became the youngest equipment manager and assistant trainer in professional sports history when he was named to those positions by the world champion Milwaukee Bucks in 1971.
McBride went on to obtain a medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. He is the former director of the UW Hospital and Clinics’ Preventive Cardiology program and he served as UW SMPH Associate Dean for Students and the Associate Dean for Faculty. Today, McBride is an emeritus professor at UW SMPH who has served on many national guideline panels and has authored or co-authored more than 200 publications, over 25 book chapters and four textbooks.
In his novel, McBride writes about his life story, describing escaping from a dysfunctional home life and finding mentors in the world of professional sports, and everything that came after.
This event is free to attend. However, interested attendees must reserve a ticket at pablocenter.org.
Comedy duo to bring the laughs
MENOMONIE — Married comedians Tim Harmston and Mary Mack will perform separately and together at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Mable Tainter, 205 Main St. East.
These national comedy headliners will playfully hash things out on stage, performing solo sets first, then coming together for a combined comedy set and the final “rebuttal.”
Admission is $27. Tickets are available for purchase at mabeltainter.org.
The Mabel requires that all patrons wear masks. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results are not required.
Piano duet show coming to Pablo
EAU CLAIRE — UW-Eau Claire presents “First Fridays: An Evening of Piano Duets” at 7:30 p.m. tonight in the Market & Johnson Clearwater Room of the Pablo Center.
Join pianists Lori Cruciani, Namji Kim, Nicholas Phillips and William Whipple for an evening of delightful piano duets.
Admission starts at $5 for adults and $.50 for youth and students. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
Coming of old-age story at Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS —There will be three showings of “Alice in Elderland: A Coming of Old-Age Story” this weekend at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St.
Show times are at 2 p.m. today, 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“Alice in Elderland” is an original production by the Eau Claire Women in Theater. Aging positively and gracefully is the main message of this poignant, hilarious, locally produced reading. “Alice in Elderland” is a 60-minute exploration of the delights and dilemmas of aging featuring everyone’s favorite “Wonderland” characters humorously offering advice to the beloved Alice as she enters her golden years.
Admission starts at $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net.
From staff reports