Teens between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to hangout virtually with other teens from around Wisconsin from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
This Virtual Valentine’s Party will feature games, trivia, poetry and cardmaking.
The party is brought to you by a collaboration of Wisconsin libraries, including Augusta, Bruce, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Ellsworth, Ladysmith, Medford, Park Falls, Prescott, Roberts, Sand Creek and Wausau libraries.
Josef’s Cheesecakes to host competitive eating event
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A popular local bakery is bringing a tasty challenge to the Valentine’s Day festivities this weekend.
Josef’s Cheesecakes, a popular downtown bakery, is hosting a “Sweet Heart Cheesecake Challenge” this Saturday at the Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson, 2452 Hallie Rd. Starting at 3 p.m., competitive eaters, TV personalities and YouTubers Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos will take part in a seven-pound cheesecake and cheesecake shake for two team challenge. The competitors, who are also a couple, will complete the challenge in celebration of Valentine’s Day this coming Monday. The event is free to attend.
“We will be hosting the event at Chippewa Falls Harley-Davidson so we can fit everyone without being all cramped in our little shop,” Josef’s Cheesecakes owner Nicholas Wiener said. “We ask you all to join us for a fun event of watching the taping of their show, and of course, I’ll have cheesecakes.”
Together, Santel and Katina have nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, garnering millions of views as they take on food challenges where they eat massive burgers, sushi, pastries and everything in between. Josef’s Cheesecakes has quickly gained traction in the Chippewa Valley these past few years, regularly selling out of stock.
For more information on the event, visit the event page on the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce website.