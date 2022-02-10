Valentine’s dinner at Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., will host a Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show on Monday.
Don’t know what to do for that special someone on Valentine’s Day? Treat them to a delicious four-course Italian meal by Chef Jason of Sweet Clarisse Catering, accompanied by prosecco and flowers.
The dinner will start with a charcuterie board, followed by Sweet Clarisse’s take on the classic Caesar salad. The entrée will feature a creamy sausage Bolognese with a side pasta and Caponata. Dessert will be a tempting tiramisu.
After dinner, move to the auditorium for reserved, front row seating to the amazing and unique Duo Baldo concert.
Festivities kick off with a cash bar at 5:30 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
For dinner and a show, tickets are $65 per person, $120 for two people and $235 for a table of four. Tickets can be purchased at cvca.net or by calling 715-726-9000.
ECCT presents ‘Kidz Kabaret’
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will host a “Kidz Kabaret” at 7 p.m. tonight at The Oxford, 1814 Oxford Ave.
Featuring the South Middle School Show Choir, Starquest Winners, Spotlight Acts and cast members from “The Sound of Music,” Disney’s “Descendants,” “Rainbow Fish” and “Elephant & Piggie,” this hour and 15 minute-long show is for all ages.
Comedy at the Brickhouse Pub
EAU CLAIRE — Clear Water Comedy presents comedian Steve Gillespie tonight 8 p.m. at Brickhouse Pub & Grill, 2233 Birch St.
Gillespie has performed on Conan, released a critically acclaimed comedy album, and has spent a decade regaling audiences with his delightful self-destruction.
Admission is $7.94 for early birds, $10 for advanced purchases and $15 at the door. Tickets are available for purchase at volumeonetickets.org.
School to host winter Mardi Gras
CHIPPEWA FALLS — McDonnell Central High School will host the 13th Annual Mid-Winter Mardi Gras celebration from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday.
Enjoy a night of great food, entertainment, games and music that you wouldn’t want to miss. This event is for adults 21 and up.
For more information, visit mcdonellareacatholicschools.org or email mardigras@macs.k12.wi.us.
Variety show at Paradise Shores
HOLOCOMBE — Singer, impressionist and tribute artist Jerry Armstrong will perform the hits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Frankie Vallie, The Blues Brothers, Elvis and others during the “Legends of Las Vegas Variety Show” at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Paradise Shores, 26364 CTH M.
Cash bar starts at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. Admission is $35. For more information, visit eventbrite.com or contact kelsey@daredevilconsutling.com.
From staff reports