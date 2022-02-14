Michael Perry to speak
FALL CREEK — Author, humorist and playwright Michael Perry will speak at the Fall Creek Public Library, 122 E. Lincoln Ave., at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Perry is a New York Times bestselling author from New Auburn. His bestselling memoirs include “Population: 485,” “Truck: A Love Story,” “Coop,” “Visiting Tom,” “Million Billion” and “Peaceful Persistence.”
Perry hosts the nationally-syndicated “Tent Show Radio,” performs widely as a humorist and tours with his band, the Long Beds. His three live humor albums include “Never Stand Behind a Sneezing Cow” and “The Clodhopper Monologues.”
This event is free to attend. Prior registration is required. Visit fallcreekpubliclibrary.org for more information.
UW-Stout featured in art history book
MENOMONIE — UW-Stout’s art program has been featured in a comprehensive book on the 13,000-year history of art in Wisconsin, “A Creative Place: The History of Wisconsin Art,” by Thomas Lidtke and Annemarie Sawkins.
“A Creative Place” costs $95. The book is available for order at Artisan Forge Gallery, 1106 Mondovi Rd., Eau Claire.
‘Failure: A Love Story’ nears
EAU CLAIRE — The UW-Eau Claire Players will present “Failure: A Love Story,” by Philip Dawkins and directed by Jimmy Whitcomb, at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Schofield Auditorium, 105 Garfield Ave.
This production is entirely acted, directed, designed and led by students. Enjoy the magical, musical fable wherein three sisters die in reverse order and, by the end, the power of love is greater than success or failure.
Admission to this all-ages production is $5. Purchase tickets at uwec.universitytickets.com.
UW-RF spring concert nears
RIVER FALLS — The UW-River Falls Dance Theatre will present their annual spring concert in Abbott Concert Hall in the Kleinpell Fine Arts Building, 420 E. Cascade Ave., at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday
The spring concert features the work of numerous UW-River Falls Dance Theatre alumni, students, faculty and professionals. The evening will consist of diverse dance forms including Modern, Hip Hop, Japanese, Swing, Peruvian, Jazz and Contemporary dance.
Admission is $5 for students and children, $8 for seniors (60+) and $10 for adults. Tickets can be purchased at the University Box Office between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and at 6:30 p.m. on performance nights. Tickets may also be ordered online at http://marketpalce.uwrf.edu.
Open mic at River Jams
CHIPPEWA FALLS — River Jams, 2940 109th St., will host an open mic with James Ignacio and Dan & Vanessa Boettcher from 7 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bring anything to the mic — songs, poems, jokes, magic tricks and more. Instruments will not be provided.
This free event is for adults 21 and up.
A look at Schlegelmilch firearms
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Dr., will host firearms specialist Larry Hagmann at 6:30 p.m. tonight as he discusses the little-known facts and features on Herman Schlegelmilch’s firearms.
Hagmann will interact with attendees throughout the program and share firearms from both the museum’s collection and his own. Close-up views of firearms will be available on camera for Zoom attendees and handling opportunities will be available for those who attend in person.
Guests must register for this all-ages event prior to attending in person. The event is free for virtual attendees, but in-person attendees must pay the museum admission fee.
Full moon bonfire at Unity
EAU CLAIRE — Unity of Eau Claire, 1808 Folsom St., will host a Full Moon Nature Immersion Bonfire at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Join others around the bonfire and take in the energy of the full moon. Recharge, reflect and reconnect. Utilizing the energies of the full moon is a great time to amp up your spiritual practice.
This event is free to attend, but a donation is encouraged. The Full Moon Nature Immersion Bonfire is for all ages.
