ECCT at the Pablo Center
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present their production of Disney’s “The Descendants” at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
All of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living in Auradon, safe from the terrifying villains and sidekicks they banished to the Isle of the Lost. When the troublemaking children of the evilest villains are invited to attend Auradon Prep, they must decide whether to follow in their parents’ footsteps or learn to be good.
Admission to “The Descendants” is $24 for adults, $10 for youth 12 and under, $14 for students 13-24 years old and $20 for seniors, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are available for purchase at pablocenter.org.
The Pablo Center requires all guests to wear masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons over the age of 12 must present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
Sounds of Sinatra coming soon
EAU CLAIRE — The Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra and Adrian Klenz will present “Frank Sinatra and Count Basie at The Sands” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Pablo Center’s Jamf Theatre.
“Sinatra at The Sands” is considered by many jazz scholars to be the finest live recording of Frank Sinatra during his entire career. Backed by the incomparable Count Basie and his orchestra, “Sinatra at The Sands” showcases Sinatra in full command of his music and his audience.
With Klenz at the helm, the CVJO will perform the entire “Sinatra at The Sands” album as a tribute to an amazing singer backed by an equally amazing band.
Admission starts at $19 until the day of the show. On the day of the show, all seats start at $22. All youth/student tickets are $5 plus fees and tax. Tickets are available for purchase now at pablocenter.org.
Another ECCT performance nears
EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre will present “The Rainbow Fish” at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the RCU Theatre of the Pablo Center.
When the beautiful Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against him. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it’s far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.
Admission to “The Rainbow Fish” begins at $15. Tickets are available for purchase now at pablocenter.org.
Comedian coming to Heyde
CHIPPEWA FALLS — Comedian and musician Larry Heagle will perform at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 South High St., at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
In 1976, Heagle left his job as a junior high English teacher and pursued performing full-time without looking back. Over 40 years later, he is still going strong, making people laugh and forget their troubles.
Drawing on years of personal experiences, Heagle’s humorous (and sometimes musical) insights on life in Wisconsin will have you laughing out loud. Heagle has opened for Jay Leno, Ray Charles, Emmy Lou Harris, Johnny Cash and many others.
Admission is $13 for adults, $12 for seniors and $10 for youth. Tickets are available for purchase at cvca.net.
CFAUSD play premiers tonight
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Chippewa Falls Senior High School, 735 Terrill St., will present its annual musical tonight, Saturday and Sunday. This year’s production marks the 50th anniversary of the Annual Chippewa Falls Senior High School Musical. To celebrate, the school is returning with the very first show they ever presented.
This musical is considered one of the greatest musicals of all time, Lerner and Lowe’s “My Fair Lady.”
Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play “Pygmalion,” “My Fair Lady” is that rare musical by which all others are measured. The tale of a cockney flower girl transformed into an elegant lady features one of the musical theater’s greatest scores, including: “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “With a Little Bit of Luck,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live,” “Get Me to the Church on Time” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face.”
Eliza Doolittle is a young flower seller with an unmistakable Cockney accent, which keeps her in the lower rungs of Edwardian society. When Professor Henry Higgins tries to teach her how to speak like a proper lady, an unlikely friendship begins to flourish.
The production is directed and designed by Nate Plummer (alum of 2009) with music direction by Rachael McIlquham (alum of 2010), and Mike Renneke is the pit orchestra conductor. Renneke also serves as the production’s producer.
The production features Gracie Wild as Eliza Doolittle, Henry Normand as Henry Higgins, Jordan Short as Col. Pickering, Will Zwiekel as Alfred P. Doolittle, Brian Hansen as Freddy Eynsford Hill, Morgan Mancl as Mrs. Higgins and Hailey Popping as Mrs. Pearce.
The ensemble features Nathaniel Enderson, Caleb Everman, Natalie Laus, Draven Fritzler, Aubrie Adrian, Aubrie Voigt, Bella Gerardi, Abigail Myers, Lillian Poepping, Hayley Zimmerman and Grace Inzerillo.
Performances will be in the Chippewa Falls High School Auditorium on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Chippewa Falls Orchestra will occur before the Saturday performance. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for youth and seniors. Tickets can be purchased at www.chippewafallstheatre.org or at the door.
